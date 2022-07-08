NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General Shakil Ahmed releasing fish fry at a pond in BGB headquarters in the capital after inaugurating the 'Tree plantation and fish fry releasing programme-2022' on Thursday. photo : BGBVice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed along with other guests holding a brochure on the founding anniversary of BSMMU Interventional Hepatology Division at Shaheed Dr Milon hall at the university on Thursday. photo: observerMembers of Coast Guard seized 140,000 pieces of yaba pills from Saint Martin's Island on Thursday. photo: Coast Guard