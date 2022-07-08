Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Red Crescent hosts first-aid training for journos

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

A two-day first aid training for journalists has wrapped up on Thursday organised by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in collaboration with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at the Society's National Headquarters at Maghbazar in Dhaka.
The training was attended by 20 senior journalists working in the country's leading print media. Through training, journalists are given an idea about first aid, which will play a helpful role in reducing health risks in the personal and professional life's responsibilities.
Major General (Retd) ATM Abdul Wahhab, Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society was present as the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of the training. M Manjurul Islam, Honorary Member of the Board of Management of the Society and an eminent journalist, Secretary General Kazi Shafiqul Azam, Director of Disaster Response, Youth and Volunteers Md Mizanur Rahman, Director of Training Ekram Elahi Chowdhury and Deputy Director of Communications Mahmudul Hasan were also present at the concluding ceremony.   
Speaking as the chief guest, ATM Abdul Wahhab told reporters, "First aid training is a very life-saving training. Realizing the importance of this, if the various issues of first aid can be published continuously in the national dailies, this knowledge will easily reach the common people."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Red Crescent hosts first-aid training for journos
BAEC provides saline packets to flood-hit people
Participants and guests at a workshop jointly organized by South Asian Institute
Workshop on journalists’ negotiation knowledge
Mother, son suffer burn injuries in city fire
KCC fixes 142 places for slaughtering sacrificial animals
NEWS


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft