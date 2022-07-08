Red Crescent hosts first-aid training for journos

A two-day first aid training for journalists has wrapped up on Thursday organised by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in collaboration with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at the Society's National Headquarters at Maghbazar in Dhaka.

The training was attended by 20 senior journalists working in the country's leading print media. Through training, journalists are given an idea about first aid, which will play a helpful role in reducing health risks in the personal and professional life's responsibilities.

Major General (Retd) ATM Abdul Wahhab, Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society was present as the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of the training. M Manjurul Islam, Honorary Member of the Board of Management of the Society and an eminent journalist, Secretary General Kazi Shafiqul Azam, Director of Disaster Response, Youth and Volunteers Md Mizanur Rahman, Director of Training Ekram Elahi Chowdhury and Deputy Director of Communications Mahmudul Hasan were also present at the concluding ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest, ATM Abdul Wahhab told reporters, "First aid training is a very life-saving training. Realizing the importance of this, if the various issues of first aid can be published continuously in the national dailies, this knowledge will easily reach the common people."











