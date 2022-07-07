Video
UN Ocean Confce promises to protect sea health, life below water

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) concluded on July 1 in Lisbon after a full five days of discussions and events focused on achieving a shared goal: UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 14 (SDG14), which aims to protect life below water. While representatives of governments, NGOs and other entities made hundreds of conservation commitments, experts say that there is still a lot of work to be done to protect our oceans.
SDG14 has been divided into 10 targets: reduce marine pollution; protect and restore ecosystems; reduce ocean acidification; ensure that fishing is done sustainably; conserve coastal and marine areas; end subsidies that contribute to harmful fishing practices;      increase economic benefits from the sustainable use of marine resources; increase scientific knowledge, research and technology for ocean health; support small-scale fishers; and implement and enforce international law pertaining to the sea. Some of the targets were meant to be achieved in 2020, whereas others are to be addressed by 2030.
Peter Thomson, the UN secretary-general's special envoy for the ocean, said during a press briefing on June 25 that achieving these goals was essential for 'our survival on the planet.'
"You can't have a healthy planet without the ocean, and the ocean's health is immeasurably in decline," Thomson said. However, he added he's seen a 'wave of positivity' as nations realised the severity of the situation and turned their attention to ocean conservation efforts.
This year's UNOC, co-hosted by Portugal and Kenya, was originally supposed to have taken place in 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries attended the conference, according to organisers, including 24 heads of state and government. This is the UN's second ocean conference; the first UNOC took place in New York in 2017.
Representatives adopted a statement called the Lisbon Declaration, which presents a series of science-based actions needed to deal with the 'global emergency facing the ocean,' while taking into account the challenges small islands and developing nations may have in implementing these actions.
Participants registered nearly 700 commitments at the conference, according to organisers. Among them, many countries announced new protective measures within their exclusive economic zones (EEZs), areas of the ocean that extend 200 nautical miles (370 kilometres) from each nation's coasts.
For instance, Zac Goldsmith, a UK minister for the Pacific region, announced that more than 100 nations have now pledged to protect 30 per cent of their oceans by 2030 by joining the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. The goal of protecting 30 per cent of the world's land and sea area by the decade's end is also a target under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).
Several countries announced new marine protected areas (MPAs). For instance, Colombia enlarged the no-take zone in the Malpelo Sanctuary, a critical habitat for many marine species, including whale sharks and tuna, and created three new MPAs and marine management areas (MMAs). These new expansions, if fully implemented, will allow Colombia to achieve the goal of protecting 30 per cent of its waters eight years ahead of the 2030 deadline.
Other announcements included Guatemala's pledge to create or expand eight MPAs to encompass 13 per cent of the nation's EEZ; Uruguay's promise to expand an existing MPA in a whale and dolphin sanctuary; and Portugal's move to expand its MPAs in the Azores Archipelago and Madeira.
A group of philanthropic organisations, including the Bezos Earth Fund and Bloomberg Philanthropies, committed to invest a total of $1 billion in ocean conservation efforts, including the creation of MPAs and other habitat protections, over the next eight years. This commitment is roughly equal to all philanthropic funding that has been dedicated to MPAs and habitat protection over the past decade, according to a statement by the organisations.



