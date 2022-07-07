Covid: 4 deaths with 1,728 cases

The country registered four more Covid-linked deaths with 1,728 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid rapid surge in new infections.

The fresh numbers took the country's total caseload to 1,984,700 and the

total fatalities to 29,185, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate rose to 16.89 per cent from Tuesday's 16. 74 per cent as 10,175 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

Among the deceased, two each were men and women. Of them, three were from Dhaka and another from Chattogram division.

On Tuesday, the country recorded seven Covid-linked deaths with 1,998 cases.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.23 per cent from Tuesday's 96.28 per cent as 526 patients recovered during this period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year. -UNB











