Fewer cattle, buyers mark 2nd day of Eid cattle sales in city

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Walid Khan

A very few people are buying sacrificial animals from the makeshift cattle markets in the city. The photo was taken from Aftab Nagar on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Makeshift Cattle market of the capital is the full of sacrificial animals. However, a small number of buyers have been seen in the haats.
Buyers said, sellers are demanding higher prices for the animals. On the other hand, vendors claim, the price of cattle has gone up due to rising maintenance costs.
Alim Bapari brought 26 cows to Dholaikhal market from Chuadanga said the Daily Observer, "The price of cow has gone up, because the price of a 50 kg sack paddy has increased from Tk 450 to Tk 800. A packet of 20 kg corn husk increase from Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,800."
Another cattle trader Sadek Mia has brought 22 cows from Pabna to Kamalapur Haat. He said,    "The demand for cows worth Tk one to one and half lakh is high every time.  That is why like other years, the price of medium size cattle will go up."
On Tuesday it is seen that children and teenagers are roaming at the haat to check out the sacrificial animals. Besides, a small number of buyers are coming to the market to get the price of the cattle.
Anwar Hossain Palash, in-charge of 7 no hasil counter at Kamlapur makeshift cattle market said this reporter, "We have enough animals in our haat. However, the sale has not started yet."
He said, "Till Wednesday 4:00pm collection of hasil was for only one cow."
Vendors and wholesalers say most of the animals have come to the haat. The rest of the animals will come in a few days. Within the next 2 days cattle sale will begin.
College teacher Karim Sikder set up a small cattle farm at his home in Faridpur four years ago.
He said, "Four years ago I make some profit by selling cattle at the capital. But last Eid I could sell only 3 cow among 20. As a result after Eid I sold rest of my cows at a lower price in Faridpur. For the shortage of capital, this year I only could bring 7 cows."
A trader Motlob Mia from Kushtia said, "There were more cows than demand in the last two years. For this the traders had to sell cows at lower prices. Many of the cows were brought back to home."


