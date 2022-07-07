Video
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:37 PM
Home Front Page

Teacher Murder

Jitu’s confession recorded

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Court Correspondent

Prime accused Ashraful Islam Jitu killed the teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar as the teacher complained to parents of him (Jitu) about his love affair, Jitu told magistrate in his confessional statement in Ashulia teacher Utpal murder case.
Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan recorded Jitu's statement on Wednesday under Section 164 as police produced him before the court after the end of his five-day remand and pleaded to record his statement. After recording Jitu's statement, the court sent him to jail.
Jitu further said in his confession that he had a love affair with another student Rima, regarding the love affair the teacher Utpal, also chairman of the disciplinary committee of the school, used to scold him.  
A few days before of the incident, Jitu and Rima were taking food together at the school lawn. Seeing the scene the teacher Utpal complained to guardians of both the students. Since then Rima's family barred her to attend the class.
Being aggrieved of the decision, Jitu hit teacher Utpal with a cricket stump. Later he fled away in Manikganj.
In this way he described incident of the murder of the teacher Utpal to the magistrate.
On June 30 another Dhaka court placed Jitu on a five-day remand. After the five day remand he was produced before the court and agreed to confess in the most discussed murder case.
On Thursday Jitu's father Mohammad Uzzal made a confessional statement   under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) before a magistrate that his son Ashraful Islam Jitu beat his teacher Utpal to death as he was aggrieved over excessive control from the victim.


« PreviousNext »

