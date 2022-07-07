Video
Customs seizes Rolls-Royce car worth Tk 27cr for duty dodging

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Staff Correspondent

The Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID) have seized a Rolls-Royce car worth Tk 27 crore from a house in Dhaka after it was released from Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) without paying import duties.
On May 17, the 6,750cc vehicle was imported by Z&Z Intimates Ltd, owned by a Bangladesh-Hong Kong joint venture company situated inside Chattogram Export Processing Zone, from UK-based Vertex Auto Ltd, according to a statement of the CIID released on Wednesday.
The importer has violated
the provisions of the Customs Act by illegally hiding the vehicle in a private garage without paying import duties, the press statement added.
The price of the vehicle was shown as US$200,000 or Tk 1.87 crore in the import document and after all taxes and duties the car would cost Tk 27 crore in Bangladesh.
The CIIC now investigating how the Rolls-Royce reached the house of the managing director of the exporter company without completing the assessment."
The firm is not entitled now to import cars duty free after changing the company name and ownership, he said. "If the company wants to enjoy the duty benefit for car import, it has to correct its name first."


