Henolux MD, wife on 2-day remand

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Court Correspondent

Henolux Group Managing Director Nurul Amin and Director Fatema Amin were placed on a two-day remand each on Wednesday in a case lodged for allegedly instigating contractor Gazi Anis to commit suicide.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order after Sub-Inspector Golam Hossain Khan of Shahbagh Police Station and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the couple before it with a seven-day remand prayer.
In the remand prayer, the IO said the couple took
a large amount of money from the victim with promises of making him a business partner. But the couple did not return the money.  
That is why the victim set himself on fire resulting in his death. As such, they need to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident, the IO said.
Defence for the couple, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that their clients were not involved with the incident.
RAB on Tuesday night arrested the couple from a flat in the capital's Uttara after a case was filed against them.
The 50-year-old businessman from Kumarkhali, Kushtia, set himself on fire in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital on June 4 after losing the money he had invested in a company owned by Amin.
He died Tuesday morning at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery where he was taken with 80 per cent of his body burnt.
Nazrul Islam, brother of Gazi Anis, lodged a lawsuit against them with Shahbagh Police Station on charges of provoking suicide.
Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mowdud Hawlader said it is stated in the case statement that Henolux company chairman and his wife owed a huge share of money to Gazi Anis, but they didn't pay him the money. Due to this, he committed suicide. The investigation is underway.
Anis's home is in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia. He is known to have been in the contracting business.
Md Ali, a friend of Gazi Anis, told the journalists in the hospital that the Henolux company owed him Tk one crore 26 lakh, but were not paying him the money. Earlier, he had protested by means of a human chain, but failed to realized the money.   Monday, he set himself on fire.


