All is not well for homegoers this Eid



People leaving city on Wednesday with ease from the Sadarghat Launch Terminal to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families in the villages. (Inset) Despite all the sufferings of getting hold of train tickets, finally people are leaving Kamalapur Station with a smile in their faces. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Along with ticket crisis and ban on motorcycle, irregular ferry services in Daulatdia-Paturia route due to strong current in the Padma River and excessive pressure of cattle transport on roads and highways will also make Eid journey bitter.

Visiting various bus counters and train stations in the capital on Tuesday it was found that people were desperate for tickets. Specially, in train stations people have to wait in line for about 20 to 25 hours to buy advance tickets for the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Visiting the Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday it was found that some people were taking bath and eating dinner and lunch while keeping possession of their own serial in the queues. Many of them were going back home empty handed.

On the occasion of the holy Eid, such a picture was seen on the fifth day of the sale of advance tickets at the Kamalapur Railway Station. A large crowd of ticket seekers was seen to wait in line for collecting tickets for more than 20-25 hours.

At the same time, all advance tickets of different bus transport companies have been sold out already. People were going back home failing to collect advance bus tickets. As a result, many people are in uncertainty about their Eid journey and Eid celebration while the government has imposed ban on motorcycle run and ridesharing on highways. Where, around 20 lakh people left the capital through motorcycle during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.

Many people alleged that the government has taken such decision to please the transport owners.

Md Shamim Akanda goes to his hometown Netrokona once in a month. This employee of a private company in Dhaka has continued this trend for several years. He travels with his motorcycle to avoid trouble getting tickets for bus or train.

While talking to the Daily Observer he said, "In the last Eid I was able to go home on a motorcycle in a very short time. I did not even have to fall into the traffic jam. It was a hassle free Eid journey."

This time, he has been shocked by the government's decision not to go from one district to another on a motorcycle for seven days before and after Eid.

Shamim thinks that such a decision of the government is to please the transport owners.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, said without resolving the public transport crisis the decision of banning motorcycles during Eid is not wise.

Meanwhile, the bus companies are facing mad rush for advance tickets of buses but they are failing to meet the passenger's demands.

Shariful Islam is a ticket counter master of a bus company at Kalyanpur area in the capital. He said, "All the advance tickets of our buses those will run during Eid journey have been sold out already. We have no enough capacity according to the demand."

"As a result, many people will be forced to go home with local buses and other means of transport," he added.

Shawon Ahmed, a counter master of Sheyamoli Paribahan, said, "I am now selling our regular journey tickets. We have some certain ticket counters for advance tickets ahead of Eid journey."

"However, it was learned that all advance tickets before Eid have already been sold out. May be some special reserved tickets are kept in hands to meet the demand of our very regular passengers," he added.

Regarding the crisis of train tickets, Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar said, "It is true that all the people will not get tickets since the railway has not enough capacity according to the demand."

"This time we have completely able to stop ticket blacking. No one can buy a single ticket from blacker," he added.

However, after Padma Bridge's opening for regular commute, the numbers of launches and passengers have decreased.

The few passengers who were seen getting on launches did so for relaxation and avoiding the rush on roads and highways.

Many passengers traveling to Southern part of the country by launch before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha have had a new experience this time. They were happy to go home with less suffering and less cost. However, despite the smiles on the faces of the passengers, the launch staff and owners were worried.

Visiting some Dhaka-Barisal route launches it was seen that like every year, there was no overcrowding in the launches this year. Most launch cabins were empty. The staff of the launch was busy to attract the attention of the passengers. Many passengers were also negotiating the fare.











