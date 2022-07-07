Motorcyclists leaving Dhaka ahead of restriction

Motorcyclists were leaving the capital Dhaka earlier due to the restriction on the mode of transport will be active from July 07 (today) to July 13 imposed by the Department of Road Transport and Highways.

Being fail to collect bus-train tickets many people started their Eid journey by motorcycles on Wednesday to avoid extra costs and fear of being stolen of their motorcycles. However, the

government imposed ban on the movement of motorcycles from one district to another for seven days before and after Eid.

Visiting some entrances of Dhaka city it was seen that many were forced to go on motorcycles without getting tickets. Besides, many people were running home with their motorcycles for fear that their expensive motorcycles may be stolen in the garage.

Ashek Mahmud works in a private company. He was going to Rangpur from Dhaka. Ashek was accompanied by his wife.

He said it was not possible for me to buy bus-train tickets. So, I told office boss to give permission to go home earlier on motorcycle. If I go tomorrow (today) police will catch me for the motorcycle running on the highway.

Rudra Haque of Kushtia said, "I bought Yamaha R-15 motorcycles for Tk4.5 lakh. Who will guarantee that it will not be stolen if kept in the garage? I am going home two days ago as restriction is imposed on motorcycle."

Many people think that the movement of motorcycles has been stopped due to the grip of bus owners. So, they were going home on a motorcycle before avoiding the bus in anger.

Tamal Ahmed was going to Rajshahi. He said he did not get a ticket while standing in the line.

Tamal said, "Motorcycle journey is much better than bus. I think the movement of motorcycles has been stopped with the conspiracy of the bus owners."

Meanwhile, like earlier, the government has banned the carrying of motorcycles on passenger launches for five days before and five days after Eid-ul-Azha.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Shipping Jahangir Alam Khan confirmed the information on Wednesday.

He said motorcycles could not be transported in passenger launches for five days before Eid and five days after Eid. BIWTA takes the decision every year during Eid.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second major religious festival of Muslims in the country, will be celebrated on July 10.











