Influx of Indian cattle dampens prospect of local breeders

The influx of Indian cattle has resumed illegally into the country from across the border ahead of Eid-ul-Azha adding to the worries of the local cattle breeders who planned to earn a hefty profit during the second biggest religious festival on Sunday.

The Daily Observer correspondents from different districts reported that traders are bringing more cattle than last year from different points along the border with different districts although the Indian authorities have strengthened security measures along the border to stop cattle from entering the country ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Traders are also bringing cattle through different points along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

BGB has seized three Indian bullocks while they were being smuggled from India through Hatkhola Mission School area bordering Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district. However, they could not arrest any person in connect with the haul.

Joypurhat Battalion-20 BGB Captain Lt. Col Muhammad Ferdous Hasan Tito said the BGB received intelligence that smugglers were bringing in cattle from across the border.

On the basis of such information, the BGB patrol found four smuggled bullocks in front of Hatkhola Mission School and the men who were bringing the animals fled being chased by the BGB personnel. The smuggled animal were seized.

Sources said BGB Bichnakandi border outpost members detained 24 Indian cows at Gowainghat in Sylhet. The cows and a boat were seized during a raid at Vitargul village on the Bichnakandi border in Rustumpur union of the upazila. This information was given by BGB on July 1.

Harun Aur Rashid, Commander of BGB Bichnakandi border outpost, said the cows and boat were seized from Vitargul village near the pillar No. 1272 of Bichnakandi border on Thursday morning. The cows were smuggled across the border into Bangladesh. BGB 46 Rifles Battalion Commander Lt Col Saiful Islam confirmed the information and said a decision on the cows would be taken after legal process.

Sources said long rows of Indian cattle can be seen at the local cattle market in Kurigram district. As the price is lower than the local cows, these huge cows are attracting the attention of the wholesalers and buyers in the Eid cattle markets.

Due to the difference in price, everyone is turning away from the local cows and leaning towards these cows which have come illegally. Small and big farms and marginal farmers are in trouble.

Illegal infiltration of Indian cattle has a major impact on the sales of domestic cattle every year. Due to these reasons, the local farmers have become frustrated. Such a picture was seen last Saturday (July 2) at the Bhurungamari cattle market in bordering town of Kurigram.

Aynal Haque, a farmer from Banshjani village in Bhurungamari upazila, said the government had not set up any corridor for Indian cattle. But there is no shortage of Indian cattle in the market. Those of us who come to the cattle markets to sell domestic cows in the hope of making a profit by working all year round on small and big farms, now we have to sell our cows at very low prices under the pressure of Indian cows. In this way, many farms have closed down their farms every year.

Jalal Uddin, a seller of Indian cattle at Char Bhurungamari village in the same upazila, said, "We bought Indian cattle from Border Haat."

I don't know how they bring the cows from India. However, I could not bring more cows this time than last year.

Traders said Indian cattle were brought to the district's local markets through 20 border points including, Monohorpur, Dovagi, Binodpur, Kansat, Shibganj, Bottola Haat, Sonaichondi haat and Bholahat upazila.

Many Bangladeshi cattle traders told our correspondents that a large number of Indian cattle were waiting on the other side to be brought inside the country.

Cattle farmer Mofiz uddin of Shibganj upazila, said, "I am rearing 20 cows for the last eight months for the Eid market. I expected to sell them for Tk 15 lakh this year. But, I'm worried because of the sudden price fall of the cattle."

Sources in the Customs office said a total of 4,607 cows were taken through the corridor last August and in the first 14 days of this month. The number was only 1,355 during the corresponding period last year.

Sources said some 60,000 cows were brought from India till date whereas, the number was 14,675 in the corresponding time last year.











