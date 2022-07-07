Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2,716 educational instts brought under MPO

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283
Staff Correspondent

Newly, 2,716 private non-MPO (monthly pay order) educational institutions of the country's secondary and higher education departments, technical and madrasa education departments have been registered.
This information was given in a notification sent from the Ministry of Education on Wednesday (July 6).
According to the Ministry of Education, after the approval from the Prime
Minister's Office, a decision has been taken to enroll 2,716 private educational institutions under MPO.  
According to the Ministry of Education, 2,051 lower secondary and secondary level schools and higher secondary and degree colleges have been included in the MPO.  
Besides, technical and madrasa, 665 educational institutions have been enrolled in MPO.
Among the 2,051 new MPO-registered educational institutions under the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, there are 666 lower secondary schools, 1122 secondary schools, 136 higher secondary schools, 109 higher secondary colleges and 18 degree colleges.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN Ocean Confce promises to protect sea health, life below water
Covid: 4 deaths with 1,728 cases
Fewer cattle, buyers mark 2nd day of Eid cattle sales in city
Jitu’s confession recorded
Customs seizes Rolls-Royce car worth Tk 27cr for duty dodging
US spreading lies about 'forced labour' in China: Li Jiming
Henolux MD, wife on 2-day remand
All is not well for homegoers this Eid


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft