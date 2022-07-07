2,716 educational instts brought under MPO

Newly, 2,716 private non-MPO (monthly pay order) educational institutions of the country's secondary and higher education departments, technical and madrasa education departments have been registered.

This information was given in a notification sent from the Ministry of Education on Wednesday (July 6).

According to the Ministry of Education, after the approval from the Prime

Minister's Office, a decision has been taken to enroll 2,716 private educational institutions under MPO.

According to the Ministry of Education, 2,051 lower secondary and secondary level schools and higher secondary and degree colleges have been included in the MPO.

Besides, technical and madrasa, 665 educational institutions have been enrolled in MPO.

Among the 2,051 new MPO-registered educational institutions under the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, there are 666 lower secondary schools, 1122 secondary schools, 136 higher secondary schools, 109 higher secondary colleges and 18 degree colleges.











