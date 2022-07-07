Video
Load shedding, power crisis will not last long: Minister

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296
Special Correspondent

We plan to supply more gas to the agriculture and industrial sectors as we prioritise agriculture and industrial sectors first, the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.
"Food production is our prime priority and the second one is to continue the pace of export so we need to supply a huge amount of gases to the fertilizer factories which is indispensable for agriculture and industries so we cannot supply more gas for power generation," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said in statement.
The ongoing load shedding caused by the gas and
fuel crisis will not last long, Nasrul Hamid said.
The state minister noted that while Bangladesh needs 1600-1700 million cubic feet of gas to generate enough electricity, the supply is only about 900 million.
"It is sad but true that our own gas production rate has started to drop due to declining reserves in our mines," added the state minister.
Nasrul Hamid said the current gas production in Bangladesh is 2300 million cubic feet. The rest of the demand is being supplied to the national grid by importing LNG.
"Within this year, the second unit of Payra Thermal Power Station and Rampal Power Plant will start operation and 1600 MW of electricity imported from India will be connected to the national grid," he said in the written statement.
He also advised everyone to be economical in using gas and electricity.
"The Russia-Ukraine war has plunged the world into a deep crisis just as everyone was recovering from the pandemic. This crisis has affected not only developing countries but also many developed countries as well. The effects of the war have made the fuel market extremely unstable," his statement read.


