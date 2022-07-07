Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman



Md. Aman Ullah Sarker

He is associated with Rahmat Group, a renowned business group which is one of the leading manufacturers of textiles, spinning, weaving, plastic and accessories in the country.

He has earned B.A. (Hons) and M.A. degree from the University of Dhaka. Having accomplished his academic feat, he set out as a promising business entrepreneur in the eighties.

Md. Aman Ullah Sarker has been elected recently as the Vice-Chairman of the Dhaka Bank Ltd, says a press release.