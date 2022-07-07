BANKING EVENTS

Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC and Anis Ur Rahman Director of Credit Information Bureau, Bangladesh Bank exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement the bank from now onwards will have access to the database of Credit Information Bureau (CIB) of Bangladesh Bank to collect information on the prospective borrowers to take appropriate decisions on the lending. photo: BankCity Bank has been awarded as the top bank in the "Sustainability Rating" by Bangladesh Bank for the performance years 2020 and 2021. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of City Bank is receiving the award from Fazle Kabir, Bangladesh Bank Governor at a ceremony held at BB headquarter recently. City Bank took a step forward by joining the UN convened Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA)as the first bank in Bangladesh with the aim of supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. photo: Bank