



AB Bank approves 5pc dividends

The Bank completed 40th year of successful operation on April 12, 2022.

In 2021, Profit after Tax of the Bank stood at BDT 72 crore which is 82pc higher than the previous year. At the end of 2021, total assets of the Bank were BDT 41,336 crore where Net Asset Value (NAV) was BDT 2,556 crore.

Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali and Shajir Ahmed have completed their tenor as Directors. Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali expressed his desire not to seek re-election and Shajir Ahmed has been re-elected as Director.

AGM also adopted Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements. Shareholders also re-appointed ACNABIN, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor and M/s. S. F. Ahmed & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the Bank for the year 2022.

Chairman of the Board Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, presided over the Meeting. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, Directors of the Board and a good number of Shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting on digital platform.







