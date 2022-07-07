Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank approves 5pc dividends

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

 
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends

AB Bank approves 5pc dividends

AB Bank Ltd approved 2pc Cash Dividend and 3pc Stock Dividend for the year ended 2021 at its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, says a press release.
The Bank completed 40th year of successful operation on April 12, 2022.
In 2021, Profit after Tax of the Bank stood at BDT 72 crore which is 82pc higher than the previous year. At the end of 2021, total assets of the Bank were BDT 41,336 crore where Net Asset Value (NAV) was BDT 2,556 crore.
Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali and Shajir Ahmed have completed their tenor as Directors. Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali expressed his desire not to seek re-election and Shajir Ahmed has been re-elected as Director.
AGM also adopted Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements. Shareholders also re-appointed ACNABIN, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor and M/s. S. F. Ahmed & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the Bank for the year 2022.
Chairman of the Board Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, presided over the Meeting. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, Directors of the Board and a good number of Shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting on digital platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft