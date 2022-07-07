Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.08 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 6,366. Two other indices also dropped marginally. The DS30 Index, which consists of the blue-chip companies, fell 2.05 points to close at 2,299 and the DSES Index, which represents Shariah-based companies, saw a fractional loss of 0.05 point to finish at 1,389.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, also dropped to Tk 7.46 billion, which was 22 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 9.61 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 382 issues traded, 210 declined, 118 advanced and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most-traded stock, closely followed by Delta Life Insurance, Fortune Shoes, Genex Infosys and Intraco Refueling Station.

Delta Life Insurance was the top gainer, posting a 9.64 per cent gain while Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills was the day's worst loser, losing 1.99 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 20 points to settle at 18,749 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -shedding 12 points to close at 11,237.

Of the issues traded, 172 declined, 87 advanced and 43 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 8.28 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth nearly Tk 266 million. -BSS



