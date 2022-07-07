BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition

The Bangladesh Initiative to Enhance Nutrition Security and Governance (BIENGS) Project is a multisector nutrition project aiming to improve maternal and child nutrition of 153,825 nutritionally-vulnerable families (1,701,100 people) in Jamalpur and Sherpur districts.

The project is also aiming to strengthen health nutrition service delivery systems through a pro-poor governance model, reports Reliefweb, a humanitarian information portal, that hosts more than 720,000 humanitarian situation reports, press releases, evaluations, guidelines, assessments, maps and infographics, headquartered in New York.

The project is co-financed by the European Union, and the Australian Government through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP).

It is being implemented by a consortium of national and international development entities-Unnyan Sangha (US), the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI-HarvestPlus, USA), the Institute of Development Studies (IDS, University of Sussex, UK), and World Vision (Bangladesh, Australia, and the UK).





