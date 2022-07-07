Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Initiative to Enhance Nutrition Security and Governance (BIENGS) Project is a multisector nutrition project aiming to improve maternal and child nutrition of 153,825 nutritionally-vulnerable families (1,701,100 people) in Jamalpur and Sherpur districts.
The project is also aiming to strengthen health nutrition service delivery systems through a pro-poor governance model, reports Reliefweb, a humanitarian information portal, that hosts more than 720,000 humanitarian situation reports, press releases, evaluations, guidelines, assessments, maps and infographics, headquartered in New York.
The project is co-financed by the European Union, and the Australian Government through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP).
It is being implemented by a consortium of national and international development entities-Unnyan Sangha (US), the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI-HarvestPlus, USA), the Institute of Development Studies (IDS, University of Sussex, UK), and World Vision (Bangladesh, Australia, and the UK).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft