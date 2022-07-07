Rooppur NPP Russian contractor signs hi-tech supply deal with compatriot firm

The Contractor of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Atomstroyexport has signed a contract with a Russian company Sverdniikhimmash (SCERI JSC) for manufacturing and supplying hi-tech equipment to handle liquid radioactive waste at plant (Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant).

Under the contract, SCERI will design, manufacture and supply three drain water treatment plants, three deep evaporation plants, two cementation plants, two conditioning plants, two intermediary storage plants, WIR (waste ion resins) loading and unloading units, the container for WIR transportation, ROSATOM press release said.

"It is a large-scale and very critical order for SCERI and choosing our institute as a designer and supplier of the process equipment for liquid radioactive waste handling is absolutely justified. For many years, SCERI has been specializing in designing and manufacturing of efficient and safe equipment for nuclear waste handling. Equipment, designed by our engineers is functioning in many Russian nuclear power plants with excellence," said Aleksandr Cheperanov, Director General of SCERI.

However, the equipment will be supplied to the Rooppur NPP site by the third quarter of 2023. SCERI experts will also support pre-commissioning works of the equipment.

"We know SCERI as a safe partner that develops high-quality equipment. At present, the construction of Rooppur NPP is at its active stage- buildings are erected and the installation of the main equipment in two power units is performed. For sure, this contract will facilitate fulfillment of our obligations to the Customer of Rooppur NPP - manufacture and installation of the equipment will be done exactly in time," said Aleksey Deriy, Vice-President of ASE and Director of the Rooppur NPP Construction Project.

SCERI is a concern of Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of Rosatom. In 2019 SCERI signed a contract for designing, manufacturing, and supply of a package of equipment for handling materials and components not subject to subsequent use, for unit- 1 of Rooppur NPP. The first lot of process equipment is now being prepared for shipment to Bangladesh.



