Reasons behind overheating of smartphone and how to avoid it

In the smartphone industry, brands have been competing since time immemorial to make their own smartphones more outstanding than their competitors.

To achieve this, brands have been making leeway into more advanced technologies and innovations which results in high end specs with every new year and every new smartphone launched.

On the other hand, they are also making their devices thinner to meet aesthetic and accessible demands of the customers. This combination of a high spec device in a thin model is one of the major causes for overheating.

Overheating is a very common issue in smartphones, that can incur a lot of negative reviews for the device. Overheating is misunderstood by people as a defect in the device, whereas it's a natural response for any smartphone that is used on a daily basis.

Brands have been working on identifying the main reasons for overheating as its common issue. Some issues like overheating due to over usage of a device makes the heat build-up inside the device.

Smartphones lack a cooling mechanism unlike laptops and computers. There's also a problem of pass-through charging that is using the smartphone while it's on charge, making the device susceptible to overheating easily.

Multitasking is also a common reason for overheating as running various apps in the background uses a lot of RAM and battery. On a similar line, playing high end games also uses a lot of RAM and processing power, making the device heat up.

On the other hand, some external factors also contribute to the overheating of the device. One such factor is the external temperature that can be a catalyst for overheating even on mild usage.

While the reason behind overheating might be simple, they are sometimes unavoidable. A person who needs their phone to make calls excessively for their work, can't help but overuse the device.

Similarly, multitasking and gaming are tasks that is one of the reasons people buy smartphones. Brands recognise those reasons and have been working to provide their smartphones with new tech to avoid overheating and find various solutions to solve this issue.

Brands are also introducing various cooling technologies in their smartphones. As a matter of fact, smartphones nowadays have improved considerably when it comes to overheating when compared to phones a few years ago.

On an individual level, there are certain precautions that a person can follow to improve their experience of using the device and to avoid overheating it.

One should avoid using smartphones while outdoors in excessive heat and direct sunlight as this very easily impacts the device. One should always make sure to turn clean background apps and use only the required app.

A person should avoid using device on maximum brightness settings as this uses a lot of battery which directly heats up the device. Smartphone covers should also be chosen wisely.

Choosing a breathable cover at least let's some of the heat out of your smartphone or while excessive usage it is necessary to take off the cover. Users should also keep devices and apps up to date as sometimes updates include bug fixes that can improve the smartphone's efficiency.

It is also advised to keep your phone away from other tech gadgets like laptops and tablets as stacking them together can make it susceptible to overheating.

Users can also use cooling and cleaning apps to remove caches and unwanted files to improve efficiency and unwanted usage. In conclusion, brands are doing their best to improve user experience and to improve the overall quality of their smartphones. But in the meantime, we can individually take precautions and use our smartphones in a more efficient way to reduce and avoid overheating of the devices, according to a media release by Info Power Limited.







