realme smartphones now available at GP 4G smartphone fair

The youth-favorite smartphone brand has participated in the exciting 4G smartphone fair titled 'Eid Device Fair @GPC' organized by Grameenphone (GP).

The fair will continue till July 16, next, at GP online shop and all 243 GP Centers nationwide, comprising numerous attractive discounts, offers and gift hampers! Along with lucrative discounts on realme devices the customers will also receive free water bottles at every purchase, says a press release.

With Eid knocking on the doors, GP and the smartphone brands like realme are allowing customers to experience the best digital services at a great value, taking the upcoming Eid celebrations to the next level.

In this amazing fair, tech enthusiasts can purchase realme C11 2021 (2/32GB) at BDT 9,990, C11 2021 (4/64GB) at BDT 11,990, C21Y (4/64GB) at BDT 12,790, C31 (4/64GB) at BDT 13,990, C25Y (4/64GB) at BDT 13,690, 9i (6/128GB) at BDT 21,490, 9 4G (8/128) at BDT 26,990, and realme 8 (8/128) at BDT 24,990 only.

Besides, realme narzo 50 (6/128GB) will also be available at this fair priced at BDT 21,999 only. Moreover, to support the fans during this scorching heat, realme will be giving out water bottles with each device!

Furthermore, in the 'Eid Device Fair @ GPC', customers will receive attractive gift items from GP and the device partners upon the purchase of each device. Customers can also enjoy 12GB of internet free for one whole year (1GB each month), offered by GP for the first time upon purchasing a 4G smartphone from the fair.

Additionally, the first hundred customers purchasing eSIM-supported devices from Gulshan GP Experience Center and GP House Experience Center will get a special gift hamper. Through this fair, GP, realme and other smartphone brands are making it easier for customers to purchase feature-packed smartphones at an excellent deal!





