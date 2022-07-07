German industrial orders halt decline in May

FRANKFURT, July 6: German industrial orders climbed fractionally in May after falling for three consecutive months as a result of the economic fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, official data showed on Wednesday.

New orders -- which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output -- rose by 0.1 percent in May from the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis calculated.

The previous month's reading was revised to show a drop of 1.8 percent.

On an annual basis, incoming orders in May were down 3.1 percent from a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic weighed more heavily on industry.

A breakdown of the data showed that orders for capital goods rose by 3.3 percent month-on-month in May, while orders for intermediate goods and consumer goods fell by 3.2 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.

Foreign orders rose by 1.3 percent, buoyed by a 3.7-percent increase in orders from outside the eurozone. -AFP



