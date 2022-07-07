Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

German industrial orders halt decline in May

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

FRANKFURT, July 6: German industrial orders climbed fractionally in May after falling for three consecutive months as a result of the economic fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, official data showed on Wednesday.
New orders -- which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output -- rose by 0.1 percent in May from the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis calculated.
The previous month's reading was revised to show a drop of 1.8 percent.
On an annual basis, incoming orders in May were down 3.1 percent from a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic weighed more heavily on industry.
A breakdown of the data showed that orders for capital goods rose by 3.3 percent month-on-month in May, while orders for intermediate goods and consumer goods fell by 3.2 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.
Foreign orders rose by 1.3 percent, buoyed by a 3.7-percent increase in orders from outside the eurozone.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft