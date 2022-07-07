Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP joins BDRCS for giving relief to flood-hit people

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

GP joins BDRCS for giving relief to flood-hit people

GP joins BDRCS for giving relief to flood-hit people

Grameenphone (GP) has been facilitating flood-affected communities in partnership with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to help fight the ordeal through relief and rehabilitation efforts.
The devastating flash flood in Bangladesh's north and the north-eastern region has left millions of people in need of shelter, food, and healthcare, says a press rlease.
Four medical camps have hence been deployed in Netrokona, Sylhet, and Sunamganj, providing medical consultancy and necessary medicines to the flood affected people in the nearby impacted upazilas free of cost.
The teams have been dedicated to working from June 29 and are expecting to offer treatment to more than 6 thousand patients throughout the 10-day initiative, finishing on July 8, last.
Till July 3, 2173 patients have been treated through 4 medical teams. Netrokona Sadar, Barhatta, Kalmakanda, Dakshin Surma, Kanaighat, Osmaninagar, Balaganj, Bishwanath, Companiganj, Gowainghat, Bishwambarpur, and Sunamganj Sadar are the upazilas that are set to be covered under this collective effort from Grameenphone and BDRCS.
Besides the medical camps, soon, there shall also be 15 thousand food relief packs distributed among 15 thousand families as one week's essential food supply for each family. Earlier, Grameenphone offered 10 minutes of free talk time for the Grameenphone users struggling in the inundated areas to help them reach out to meet survival needs.
 "The sudden flash flood brought a grave crisis in the north and north-eastern belt of our nation. While our team, in collaboration with regulators, local administration, defense forces and network operating partners, fought hard to restore the emergency mobile network lifeline and connectivity to the people when they needed it the most; we have also simultaneously assessed the distressed communities' healthcare and food support needs and managed to stand by them. I am thankful to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society for helping us reach out to the people through emergency response." - said Yasir Azman, GP CEO.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft