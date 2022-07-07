Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sacrificial cattle can be bought thru bKash payment

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

For the first time, all types of digital payments are available for purchasing sacrificial animals at the cattle markets in Dhaka.
As a result, customers are getting the opportunity to pay cattle price and Hasil (charge that buyers pay on the purchasing price) through bKash at the cattle markets under the 'Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat' initiative taken by Bangladesh Bank and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), says a press release.
Under the pilot project "Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat", cashless bKash payment is available for purchasing sacrificial animals in 6 cattle markets at Gabtoli, Basila, Aftabnagar, Vatara, Kawla and Uttara Sector 17. The sellers are also benefited as they can Cash Out the payment received in their bKash merchant account from the agent point at the haat without any charge or can get it directly in their bank accounts. bKash agents are present at the cattle markets to ensure seamless Cash Out service for both buyers and sellers.
For the first time, Hasil management has also been digitized to ensure a full-fledged digital payment service for leaseholders of the cattle markets, buyers and sellers. Those who want to buy sacrificial animals with or without cash can pay the Hasil through bKash.
Customers will be able to easily pay the Hasil by scanning bKash QR code placed at different places of the cattle markets. On the other hand, the leaseholder can also Cash Out the payment coming in their bKash merchant accounts from the agent without any charge or receive it directly to their bank accounts.
The opportunity to pay through bKash has made the payment management of the whole cattle market easier. Besides, it has been convenient and transparent for the leaseholders to keep track of all the Hasils received.
To facilitate cattle sellers and leaseholders with bKash account, arrangements of opening 'Personal Retail Account' (PRA) are available at the cattle markets. Daily Cash Out limit of these PRAs will not be applicable and monthly limit has been increased to BDT 10 lakh from BDT 3 lakh according to new guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.
Similarly, the monthly transaction limit of receiving payment has been increased from BDT 5 lakh to BDT 10 lakh. After July 12, the daily transaction limit will return to its previous state as per this directive.
As part of building a digital Bangladesh, Bangladesh Bank and DNCC are conducting this pilot project "Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat" to reduce cash dependency in cattle markets, give security of buyers and sellers and prevent fraudulent activities. The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association are the collaborators in this initiative. bKash, country's largest mobile financial services provider, is available as MFS payment partner in each of these cattle markets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft