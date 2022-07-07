Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Firms can now pay Jt Stock Company fee thru Nagad

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Nagad has facilitated an easy fee payment option for the Registrar of Joint-stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), in an effort to provide a simple bill payment process to the customers and Uddoktas.
From now on, more than 2 lakhs and 72 thousand registered companies can pay all types of fees like Name Clearance Application Fee, Registration Fee, and Certified Copy Fee through Nagad.
An agreement in this regard was recently signed at the head office of the Registrar of Joint-stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), says a press release.  
Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, Saidur Rahman, Head of Business Sales of Nagad, Sohail S. Tasneem, Head of Utility and Education Payment of Nagad and RJSC's Registrar (Additional Secretary) Sheikh Shoaibul Alam, NDC, Additional Registrar (Joint Secretary) Santosh Kumar Pandit PAA, Deputy Registrar Ranajit Kumar Roy along with other officials were present during the event.
Under the agreement, customers and Uddoktas will be able to pay all types of fees of RJSC, including application fees, registration fees and certified copy fees, through Nagad. And followed by others fees will be collected in the coming days. As a consequence, consumers will be able to save both time and money by making fee payments safely and in a hassle-free manner via Nagad.
Customers can make RJSC fee payments through the Nagad app or USSD *167#. Additionally, they can also pay the RJSC fee by visiting the nearest Uddokta point of Nagad. However, customers must incur a 1 percent tax up to BDT 100 while making the payment to RJSC.
To pay RJSC fees using the Nagad app, users must first pick the 'Bill Pay' option from the app's main screen. Then they have to provide the submission or the Reference ID by entering RJSC/1420. In the next step, customers will require to enter the amount of fee, PIN, and hold the tap option. The customer will receive a confirmation SMS after the payment has been processed.
In addition, customers who wish to pay RJSC fee using Nagad USSD must first dial *167# and pick Bill Pay by dialing 5 and other options by dialing 12. Customers must next provide their account number and submission or reference ID. Customers will thereafter be able to successfully pay their bills by entering the bill amount and the PIN. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the customer's phone once the bill payment is completed.
In case of any difficulty with bill payment customers can contact Nagad's customer service number 096 096 16167 or 16167.
Regarding the agreement, Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad Said, "From the very beginning, Nagad, as a service of the postal department, has been involved with many sorts of government services. We believe, this agreement with RJSC will make millions of people's lives simpler."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft