Firms can now pay Jt Stock Company fee thru Nagad

Nagad has facilitated an easy fee payment option for the Registrar of Joint-stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), in an effort to provide a simple bill payment process to the customers and Uddoktas.

From now on, more than 2 lakhs and 72 thousand registered companies can pay all types of fees like Name Clearance Application Fee, Registration Fee, and Certified Copy Fee through Nagad.

An agreement in this regard was recently signed at the head office of the Registrar of Joint-stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), says a press release.

Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, Saidur Rahman, Head of Business Sales of Nagad, Sohail S. Tasneem, Head of Utility and Education Payment of Nagad and RJSC's Registrar (Additional Secretary) Sheikh Shoaibul Alam, NDC, Additional Registrar (Joint Secretary) Santosh Kumar Pandit PAA, Deputy Registrar Ranajit Kumar Roy along with other officials were present during the event.

Under the agreement, customers and Uddoktas will be able to pay all types of fees of RJSC, including application fees, registration fees and certified copy fees, through Nagad. And followed by others fees will be collected in the coming days. As a consequence, consumers will be able to save both time and money by making fee payments safely and in a hassle-free manner via Nagad.

Customers can make RJSC fee payments through the Nagad app or USSD *167#. Additionally, they can also pay the RJSC fee by visiting the nearest Uddokta point of Nagad. However, customers must incur a 1 percent tax up to BDT 100 while making the payment to RJSC.

To pay RJSC fees using the Nagad app, users must first pick the 'Bill Pay' option from the app's main screen. Then they have to provide the submission or the Reference ID by entering RJSC/1420. In the next step, customers will require to enter the amount of fee, PIN, and hold the tap option. The customer will receive a confirmation SMS after the payment has been processed.

In addition, customers who wish to pay RJSC fee using Nagad USSD must first dial *167# and pick Bill Pay by dialing 5 and other options by dialing 12. Customers must next provide their account number and submission or reference ID. Customers will thereafter be able to successfully pay their bills by entering the bill amount and the PIN. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the customer's phone once the bill payment is completed.

In case of any difficulty with bill payment customers can contact Nagad's customer service number 096 096 16167 or 16167.

Regarding the agreement, Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad Said, "From the very beginning, Nagad, as a service of the postal department, has been involved with many sorts of government services. We believe, this agreement with RJSC will make millions of people's lives simpler."





