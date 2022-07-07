Apon Wellbeing, WorldFish improve RMG workers’ life style



Apon Wellbeing shop sales men are promoting to buy fishes to the female customers

It is an innovative scheme designed to address the wellbeing of industrial workers, particularly RMG workers, through an inclusive business model in Bangladesh.

Apon not only ensures access to quality and affordable health-nutrition products and services for workers and families and increases their real income but also minimizes their monthly expenditure through health insurance.

Apon is planning to link them with suitable financial services such as mobile money and banking solutions to increase their savings and cost reduction.

Recently a group of journalists, researchers and scholars visited an Apon Wellbeing outlet at Alim Knit (BD) Ltd, Jitarmore, Kashimpur in the outskirts of the city.

Whole project briefed by Debasish Bhattacharjee, WorldFish market systems specialist and Yasir Arafat, Head of operations, Apon Wellbeing.

Apon Wellbeing was established in 2017 to create a difference for underprivileged RMG workers, who make low wages that typically leave them with meager disposable income.

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Apon Wellbeing Managing Director and founder Saif Rashid shares his vision and explains how it strives to ensure the health and economic wellbeing of RMG workers in Bangladesh

"We identified that there are thousands of people working under one roof who were never brought under retail coverage even though ample scope exists in this sector. So, I wondered, why people do not see this as a retail opportunity," explained Saif Rashid.

Apon Wellbeing sets up retail shops at RMG factories from where workers can purchase everyday products with an average of 10 percent discount of the retail market price. These shops, dubbed as fair price shops, have a wide range of products available, just like any other average superstore in Dhaka.

Workers can buy products on credit from Apon Wellbeing without having to pay any interest and clear dues upon receiving their salaries. Any worker who purchases products worth Tk2,000 each month can avail the health insurance for free from the company's insurance partners.

At the moment, Apon Wellbeing have more than 24 shops operating in various RMG factories and is catering to around 54,000 workers of whom 4,500 are currently availing health insurance.

Apon Wellbeing is operating fair price shops in several renowned factories including: Picard Bangladesh Ltd, Mohammadi Group, Islam Group, Renaissance Group, SQ Group, Esquire Group, SQ Group, Ananta Group, Renascence Group, Mohammadi Group, Youth group, Mondol Group, Alim Knit BD Ltd etc.

Meanwhile WorldFish is an international nonprofit research institution which is working with the Government and development partners since 1989 to create more productive fisheries and aquaculture sector that contributes to diversified and resilient rural livelihoods and promotes food and nutrition security.

Under the partnership with WorldFish, Apon jointly with Parmeeda, initiated fish and fish based product selling from October, 2020.

Fish preferences are mostly Rohu, Silver Carp, Pangus and Tilapia. Now mainly sell in Rohu, Pangus and Shrimps. They also encourage buying small fishes.

From the beginning, the core focus for Apon has always been health hygiene and nutrition. But the team was never able to launch the perishable items until they met with the World Fish and World Fish representatives were the first partner who pushed Apon to launch the perishable items in its channel in October 2020. Although, the project was focusing on fish only but it opened the doors for Apon to sell fruits, eggs and other perishable items. In the very first month, Apon team was able to sell only 78 Kgs of fish and 152 Kgs of fruits through one piloted shop. Apon is directly sourcing the fishes from farmers. It will continue its perishable initiative and especially the fish sales to create access to affordable nutrition to the workers.

All of this is done through a sustainable and innovative business model which involves consumer goods companies, insurance company, banks, apparel factories, large brands, retailers and workers.

Shorifa Khatun is an worker at Alim Knit BD Ltd, one of the largest knitwear companies in Bangladesh. Alim Knit BD Ltd, the company Shorifa works at, is a partner of Apon Wellbeing.

"I do not always have money in hand," said Shorifa. And she is not alone. Scores and scores of RMG industry employees are deprived of enough cash in hand for even the most basic essentials, such as food, that last a whole month.

"I can buy products now and pay later from my salary. It is a great initiative for us. We get more discounts here than anywhere else," explained Shorifa.

It was surprised to see; here a low waged RMG workers are able to buying tresemme shampoo or other luxurious brand cosmetics.

This start-up has won several awards from the World Economic Forum, MetLife Foundation, YGAP, Tommy Hilfiger, and more, for its innovative model. So far, Apon Wellbeing has raised around $6,00,000 and is currently raising $1.2 million.

According to Saif Rashid, at the current situation Apon Wellbeing is in loss. To overcome breakeven point or make start-ups profitable it requires more investment. With the investment, the start-up plans to set up at least 150 outlets in the coming three years.





Apon Wellbeing, a multi-channel marketplace start-up that provides affordable retail products with credit benefits and yearly health insurance coverage of up to Tk 15,000 to RMG workers through collaboration between service providers, manufacturers and communities.It is an innovative scheme designed to address the wellbeing of industrial workers, particularly RMG workers, through an inclusive business model in Bangladesh.Apon not only ensures access to quality and affordable health-nutrition products and services for workers and families and increases their real income but also minimizes their monthly expenditure through health insurance.Apon is planning to link them with suitable financial services such as mobile money and banking solutions to increase their savings and cost reduction.Recently a group of journalists, researchers and scholars visited an Apon Wellbeing outlet at Alim Knit (BD) Ltd, Jitarmore, Kashimpur in the outskirts of the city.Whole project briefed by Debasish Bhattacharjee, WorldFish market systems specialist and Yasir Arafat, Head of operations, Apon Wellbeing.Apon Wellbeing was established in 2017 to create a difference for underprivileged RMG workers, who make low wages that typically leave them with meager disposable income.In an interview with the Daily Observer, Apon Wellbeing Managing Director and founder Saif Rashid shares his vision and explains how it strives to ensure the health and economic wellbeing of RMG workers in Bangladesh"We identified that there are thousands of people working under one roof who were never brought under retail coverage even though ample scope exists in this sector. So, I wondered, why people do not see this as a retail opportunity," explained Saif Rashid.Apon Wellbeing sets up retail shops at RMG factories from where workers can purchase everyday products with an average of 10 percent discount of the retail market price. These shops, dubbed as fair price shops, have a wide range of products available, just like any other average superstore in Dhaka.Workers can buy products on credit from Apon Wellbeing without having to pay any interest and clear dues upon receiving their salaries. Any worker who purchases products worth Tk2,000 each month can avail the health insurance for free from the company's insurance partners.At the moment, Apon Wellbeing have more than 24 shops operating in various RMG factories and is catering to around 54,000 workers of whom 4,500 are currently availing health insurance.Apon Wellbeing is operating fair price shops in several renowned factories including: Picard Bangladesh Ltd, Mohammadi Group, Islam Group, Renaissance Group, SQ Group, Esquire Group, SQ Group, Ananta Group, Renascence Group, Mohammadi Group, Youth group, Mondol Group, Alim Knit BD Ltd etc.Meanwhile WorldFish is an international nonprofit research institution which is working with the Government and development partners since 1989 to create more productive fisheries and aquaculture sector that contributes to diversified and resilient rural livelihoods and promotes food and nutrition security.Under the partnership with WorldFish, Apon jointly with Parmeeda, initiated fish and fish based product selling from October, 2020.Fish preferences are mostly Rohu, Silver Carp, Pangus and Tilapia. Now mainly sell in Rohu, Pangus and Shrimps. They also encourage buying small fishes.From the beginning, the core focus for Apon has always been health hygiene and nutrition. But the team was never able to launch the perishable items until they met with the World Fish and World Fish representatives were the first partner who pushed Apon to launch the perishable items in its channel in October 2020. Although, the project was focusing on fish only but it opened the doors for Apon to sell fruits, eggs and other perishable items. In the very first month, Apon team was able to sell only 78 Kgs of fish and 152 Kgs of fruits through one piloted shop. Apon is directly sourcing the fishes from farmers. It will continue its perishable initiative and especially the fish sales to create access to affordable nutrition to the workers.All of this is done through a sustainable and innovative business model which involves consumer goods companies, insurance company, banks, apparel factories, large brands, retailers and workers.Shorifa Khatun is an worker at Alim Knit BD Ltd, one of the largest knitwear companies in Bangladesh. Alim Knit BD Ltd, the company Shorifa works at, is a partner of Apon Wellbeing."I do not always have money in hand," said Shorifa. And she is not alone. Scores and scores of RMG industry employees are deprived of enough cash in hand for even the most basic essentials, such as food, that last a whole month."I can buy products now and pay later from my salary. It is a great initiative for us. We get more discounts here than anywhere else," explained Shorifa.It was surprised to see; here a low waged RMG workers are able to buying tresemme shampoo or other luxurious brand cosmetics.This start-up has won several awards from the World Economic Forum, MetLife Foundation, YGAP, Tommy Hilfiger, and more, for its innovative model. So far, Apon Wellbeing has raised around $6,00,000 and is currently raising $1.2 million.According to Saif Rashid, at the current situation Apon Wellbeing is in loss. To overcome breakeven point or make start-ups profitable it requires more investment. With the investment, the start-up plans to set up at least 150 outlets in the coming three years.