BUSINESS EVENTS

BUSINESS EVENTS

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque (3rd from left) flanked by Founder Chairman of UITS and PHP Family Alhaj Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (2nd from left) giving a crest to a participant at a fresher's reception at the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS), at Baridhara, Dhaka on Wednesday.Dr Munal Mahbub, President-in-Charge of Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) and Director, FBCCI inaugurates the three-day Eid Bazaar on the initiative of WE Bazar at the CWCCI auditorium in Chittagong on Tuesday.