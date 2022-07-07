|
BUSINESS EVENTS
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque (3rd from left) flanked by Founder Chairman of UITS and PHP Family Alhaj Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (2nd from left) giving a crest to a participant at a fresher's reception at the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS), at Baridhara, Dhaka on Wednesday.
Dr Munal Mahbub, President-in-Charge of Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) and Director, FBCCI inaugurates the three-day Eid Bazaar on the initiative of WE Bazar at the CWCCI auditorium in Chittagong on Tuesday.