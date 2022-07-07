Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US received hundreds of requests to retain China tariffs

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237

WASHINGTON, July 6: The US government has received more than 300 requests as of Tuesday to retain the tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by former president Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden is considering how and whether to remove some of the tariffs imposed by his predecessor, as he faces growing pressure to offer some relief to soaring US inflation, but is expected to talk first to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Trump imposed tariffs on about $350 billion in annual imports from China in retaliation for Beijing's theft of American intellectual property and forced transfer of technology, but some were set to expire starting Wednesday unless extended by Washington.
As part of a scheduled four-year review, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office has solicited input from stakeholders, and a single request would trigger a review and continuation of the tariffs.
By Tuesday evening, USTR had received more than 300 for the $10 billion in tariffs set to end Wednesday, and nearly 80 for the next round due to expire August 23.
The agency's website does not identify the firms posting comments, but a source confirmed more than 300 called for the tariffs to be continued.
Biden could end the tariffs at any time, but his administration is divided.
Tai has said she is reluctant to give up the leverage they provide, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has argued that some of the duties "serve no strategic purpose " and reconfiguring them could ease inflation, which has reached a 40-year high and is squeezing American families.
Yellen on Monday held a discussion with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, and raised the issue of Beijing's "unfair" trade practices, according to the Treasury.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft