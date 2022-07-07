Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD says it attains self-sufficiency in farm production

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278

BD says it attains self-sufficiency in farm production

BD says it attains self-sufficiency in farm production

THE HAGUE, July 6:  Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh has witnessed self-sufficiency in agricultural production significantly for the last one decade.
"Bangladesh is now ranking among top ten countries around the world in terms of some major food grains production including rice, vegetables, fisheries and livestock," he said.
The minister made this comment while he called on his counterpart Henk Staghouwer at the later ministry on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed on providing assistance and investment in farm technology between the two countries.
The Dutch Agriculture Minister has congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart for participating at Floriade horticultural expositions, an international exhibition and garden festival, held every 10 years in the Netherlands.
The visitors and traders coming from different European countries including the Netherlands are getting privilege to know about Bangladeshi culture, production of agricultural commodities and its extensive use and dimensions resulting in participation in the event, said Henk during the call on meeting.
To mark 50 anniversary of friendship between Bangladesh and the Netherlands,   Dr Razzaque also informed his counterpart on agree-business conclave which was successfully held at The Hague with the participation of Dutch Agricultural Ministry and other Dutch Agro-business companies who also were taken part in the event.
To feed country's 17 crore population, Dr Razzaque said the government is now concentrating on agriculture transformation in order to tackle complexities emerging from adverse impact of climate change. Nawrin Sharmin, chargé d'affaires from Bangladesh Embassy in Netherlands also attended the meeting.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft