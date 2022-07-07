Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Malaysia raids business linked to manpower supply from Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287

Malaysia raids business linked to manpower supply from Bangladesh

Malaysia raids business linked to manpower supply from Bangladesh

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has raided several offices belonging to a businessman suspected of involvement in a cartel supplying manpower from Bangladesh, a source privy to the ongoing investigation told Malay Mail today.
The source, who requested anonymity, said that the raids on the businessman's offices in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur started yesterday.
The source added that the company owned by the businessman is responsible for developing a system to register foreign workers in Malaysia. "For now, there are no arrests as yet. Not refuting any possibility that [MACC] will detain several individuals to aid in the investigation," the source said.
Malay Mail understands that the MACC action follows grouses filed with it over the selection of 25 companies in Bangladesh that were to supply Malaysia with workers.
The two governments were purported to have agreed to these 25 agencies from over 1,000 qualified companies as listed by Bangladesh.
"It is believed that most of the 25 companies are controlled by the said Datuk Seri. Many foreign workers who are keen to work are imposed too high of a payment, up to tens of thousands of ringgit.
"This issue was raised by several NGOs and politicians by expressing dissatisfaction with the monopoly activities of the suspects involved. By limiting only 25 companies, it closes the opportunity for other companies to do business," the source said.
According to the source, the MACC investigation centres on alleged corruption and power abuse involving two ministries. The source did not provide further details.     -Malay Mail


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank elects Aman Ullah Sarker as Vice-Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
AB Bank approves 5pc dividends
India raids offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
UK PM names Zahawi as new finance minister
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BD launches initiative to improve maternal and child nutrition


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft