

Banks asked to disburse Tk 4.43b loans to rawhide traders

However, the target is likely to remain unfulfilled like previous years as traders complain that banks are disinclined to give them loans for loan overdue.

Every year, rawhide traders and tannery owners receive loans during Eid-ul-Azha. The rawhide and skins of sacrificial animals during Eid account for almost half the supply of raw materials used in the leather industry throughout the year.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid on July 10 this year.

Central bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said, "Four state-owned banks and seven private ones will disburse the loans. We sent letters out to the banks with the instruction."

Leather traders, including small business owners, tanneries and organisations involved in processing, can reschedule their defaulted loans after a minimum 2 percent down payment and get fresh loans to buy rawhide.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, there are 12.12 million animals ready for slaughter in the country, including 4.43 million cows, 173,504 buffaloes, 6.57 million goats, 937,682 lambs and 1,409 other animals.

The demand for sacrificial animals this year stands at 9.77 million.

Of the state-owned banks, Janata Bank has been asked to disburse the highest amount of loan in rawhide trade to the tune of Tk 1.2 billion, while Agrani Bank will have to distribute Tk 830 million, Rupali Bank Tk 300 million and Sonali Bank Tk 250 million.

Of the private banks, Islami Bank has allocated Tk 1.7 billion for loans. Aside from that, Al-Arafah Islami Bank will disburse Tk 52 million, Jamuna Bank Tk 50 million, Dhaka Bank Tk 30 million, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Tk 10 million, National Credit and Commerce Bank Tk 5 million and The City Bank TK 3 million among traders.

Last year, the central bank had approved loans of Tk 5.83 billion but less than half of it was disbursed. Such has been the case over the past few years.

Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants' Association Secretary-General Tipu Sultan complained that banks are reluctant to provide loans.

"Banks only provide loans to tannery owners and exporters and leave out other traders involved with rawhide. So, they have to manage funds from acquaintances for business in this sector," he said.

"Traders in the rawhide sector are supposed to get loans, but no banks comply. [The traders] don't even know this."

Aftab Khan, managing director of leather trade organisation Mahbub and Brothers, confirmed that he has no idea about the loans. "Only tanneries and exporters get the credit. Companies in Savar's Hemayetpur and three factories outside Dhaka get them. The banks do not give out loans to anybody else."

However, a Bangladesh Bank notice on Jun 30 stated that leather traders, including "tannery industries and all commercial organisations/industries involved in rawhide trade and processing", can reschedule their defaulted loans through a minimum 2 percent down payment to avail fresh loans.

Several years ago, rawhide traders suffered scandalous market. In 2020, a huge amount of rawhide had to be buried due to a lack of buyers. -bdnews24.com





