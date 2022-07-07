Video
MEPs’ Bangladesh visit: Trade issues to get priority

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) will discuss mainly trade related issues during the visit of a trade delegation from the European parliament in July third week.
"They are interested in following trade relations between the EU and Bangladesh which are growing very strongly," EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley told reporters on Tuesday after his meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam
He said the delegation of the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) is coming to meet different ministers and other organizations.
The EU ambassador said both sides will be looking at GSP regulation, which is their global regulation as they are very committed and interested on the trade front.
The State Minister said the delegation will visit privately owned factories and see Bangladesh's development.
Bangladesh is already engaging in the GSP Plus issue which is a rather difficult process and the EU says it is very encouraging to see awareness in Bangladesh.
The EU is very happy that the Everything but Arms (EBA) has helped Bangladesh and thanked Bangladesh for the high quality clothing that they get from Bangladesh.
Bangladesh suggested an extension of the existing DFQF market access for Bangladesh in the European market by nine years beyond the three years of leeway after the graduation. Bangladesh can still enjoy the duty-free quota-free market access after 2026 up to 2029.
The EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) gives developing countries a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance.
Eligible countries have to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, the environment and good governance.
The State Minister said there will be a wide-ranging discussion with the EU delegation.    -UNB


