Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:32 PM
Migration cost to KL to be re-fixed soon: Minister

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has decided to fix the migration cost of Bangladeshi jobseekers at Tk78,000 to send migrants to Malaysia under an agreement signed on December 19, last year.
Though the amount of migration cost for Malaysia was fixed, the decision hasn't yet been made public as the workers sending process to the country has been delayed due to some obstacles including the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry's initiative to hire migrants through only 25 Bangladeshi recruiting agents.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian anti-graft authority has launched probe against a Bangladesh-born Malaysian businessman Datuk Seri Amin Bin Abdun Noor of Bestinet Group, who is leading the entire recruitment process of Bangladeshi migrants to the country, along with his Bangladeshi associates.



