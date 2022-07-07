HC releases verdict of introducing biometrics in prisons

The High Court released its verdict that directed the home ministry to introduce a biometric system in prisons for identifying the real criminals.

Earlier on September 9 in 2021, in response to a writ petition the then HC bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman directed the government to introduce a biometric system in prisons in order to indentifying real culprit.

The HC bench recently released the full copy of its verdict belonging 6-page that directed the government to set up biometric systems in prisons and police stations across the country to identify the criminals.

In its verdict, the HC bench directed the authorities concerned for recording fingerprints, palm prints and iris scans of the accused in police stations.

It also directed for capturing and integrating full-face mug shot of the accused following arrests.

The HC verdict also directed the authorities concerned for introducing biometric data storage system in all prisons of the country through fingerprint, palm print and iris scan preservation.

The HC bench delivered the verdict following a writ petition filed by Zahir Uddin from Noakhali.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir stood for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar stood for the state during the court proceedings.