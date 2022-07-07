

55-year old Belayet's dream to study at DU remains untouchable

The result of the 'Gha' unit admission examination of the university was published on Tuesday noon.

Belayet started dreaming to study in the country's oldest university when his offspring made him depressed showing reluctance to higher education despite his utmost effort to them.

Although he was an SSC examination candidate in 1983, he could not appear in the test due to lack of money for registration form along with some other difficulties in his family. He again tried to sit for the examination in 1988 but failed to take part in the test for floods across the country.

Not letting the dream go, he again got admitted in class 9 in 2017 and passed the SSC test in 2019 with a GPA of 4.43. Apart from this, he passed the HSC examination in 2021 with a GPA of 4.58.

As Belayet had the prerequisites to sit for the DU entry test, he applied for the test and started preparing himself. However, he could not grab his dream.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Belayet said he did well in the written part but probably he got poor marks in the MCQ part.

Expressing his desire to study in university, indomitable Belayet said he was not supposed to give up his dream to study in university and added, "I will take part in the admission tests of Rajshahi University, Chittagong University and Jahangirnagar University."

"I still do not believe that age can be a barrier to education," He claimed.

Hailing from Mawna in Gazipur, the oldest admission seeker in the history of Dhaka University proved the proverb - "There is no age for education."













Belayet Sheikh, a 55-year old man, took part in the Dhaka University (DU) admission test this year over frustration that none of his offspring could get a chance to study in this premier university. But his struggle came to nothing as he could not pass the 'Gha' unit entry test for the 2021-22 academic session.The result of the 'Gha' unit admission examination of the university was published on Tuesday noon.Belayet started dreaming to study in the country's oldest university when his offspring made him depressed showing reluctance to higher education despite his utmost effort to them.Although he was an SSC examination candidate in 1983, he could not appear in the test due to lack of money for registration form along with some other difficulties in his family. He again tried to sit for the examination in 1988 but failed to take part in the test for floods across the country.Not letting the dream go, he again got admitted in class 9 in 2017 and passed the SSC test in 2019 with a GPA of 4.43. Apart from this, he passed the HSC examination in 2021 with a GPA of 4.58.As Belayet had the prerequisites to sit for the DU entry test, he applied for the test and started preparing himself. However, he could not grab his dream.Talking to the Daily Observer, Belayet said he did well in the written part but probably he got poor marks in the MCQ part.Expressing his desire to study in university, indomitable Belayet said he was not supposed to give up his dream to study in university and added, "I will take part in the admission tests of Rajshahi University, Chittagong University and Jahangirnagar University.""I still do not believe that age can be a barrier to education," He claimed.Hailing from Mawna in Gazipur, the oldest admission seeker in the history of Dhaka University proved the proverb - "There is no age for education."