Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Observer Desk

Mala Khandokar to break stereotype idea of beauty our understanding of what constitutes attractive and beautiful has long been shaped by social attitude.
Mala Khandokar, founder of Real Heroes Expo & Communications says "Miss & Mrs Plus Bangladesh is a competition to be held to bring about a change in our long held stereotype perception of beauty.
The competition is aimed at raising awareness about body shaming and to normalise the idea that body types other than skinny can also be attractive. 400 members have been filtered so far. From these auditions, the list was shortened down over frequent rounds.
Currently, the competition is in the top 30 stages. After semi final, top 20 will compete finale on July 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC releases verdict of introducing biometrics in prisons
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University organises a memorial meeting
55-year old Belayet's dream to study at DU remains untouchable
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
RU celebrates 69th founding anniv
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Thai envoy visits Rohingya camps


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft