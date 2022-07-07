Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July

Mala Khandokar to break stereotype idea of beauty our understanding of what constitutes attractive and beautiful has long been shaped by social attitude.

Mala Khandokar, founder of Real Heroes Expo & Communications says "Miss & Mrs Plus Bangladesh is a competition to be held to bring about a change in our long held stereotype perception of beauty.

The competition is aimed at raising awareness about body shaming and to normalise the idea that body types other than skinny can also be attractive. 400 members have been filtered so far. From these auditions, the list was shortened down over frequent rounds.

Currently, the competition is in the top 30 stages. After semi final, top 20 will compete finale on July 2022.











