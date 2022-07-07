Video
RU celebrates 69th founding anniv

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent  

Rajshahhi University (RU), the second oldest and largest university with great academic excellence, celebrated its 69th founding anniversary on Wednesday.
Regarding this, a day-long colourful programme organized with citing the national anthem, flying balloon festoon, setting free pigeons and holding a joy procession in the morning.
The university Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar inaugurated the programs in front of the Administrative Building on the campus.
After that, the national flag as well as flags of the university and halls were hoisted on the central ground. A joy procession then started from there and paraded the main roads of the campus.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar said, University is a place of knowledge creation and transmission. This knowledge changes over time. Various steps have been taken to enhance the quality of education and research at Rajshahi University. Work has started to that end by adopting a 50-year master plan. I hope this university will one day become a world-class pilgrimage of knowledge.
The two pro Vice-Chancellors of the University, Prof. Chowdhury Mohammad Zakaria and Prof Sultan-ul Islam, Registrar Prof Abdus Salam, Treasurer Prof Abaydur Islam Pramanik, Proctor Prof Ashabul Haque, Public Relations Department Administrator Prof Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Student Adviser Tarek, Teachers, and students of the university were present there respectively.
Rajshahi University was established on 31 March 1953. The university started its official journey on July 6 of the same year. This year, Rajshahi University has crossed its 69th year and entered 70 years of glory and tradition.


