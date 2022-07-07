8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test

8.58 per cent of the total candidates have passed the Gha unit admission examination under the supervision of Social Sciences Faculty of Dhaka University (DU).

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results of the unit on Tuesday at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at 1:00pm.

A total of 71,262 admission seekers appeared in the test against 1336 seats. Among them, 6,111 have passed the exam.

Successful candidates have been asked to submit their admission forms and subject preference lists through university website within July 7 and July 28.

For scrutiny of the examination script, candidates can apply to the dean office of the Social Sciences Faculty within July 17 and July 21.

Meanwhile, the university authorities have scrapped the 'Gha' unit. There will be no 'Gha' unit admission test from the next year.















