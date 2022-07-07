Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 355
DU Correspondent

8.58 per cent of the total candidates have passed the Gha unit admission examination under the supervision of Social Sciences Faculty of Dhaka University (DU).
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results of the unit on Tuesday at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at 1:00pm.
A total of 71,262 admission seekers appeared in the test against 1336 seats. Among them, 6,111 have passed the exam.
Successful candidates have been asked to submit their admission forms and subject preference lists through university website within July 7 and July 28.
For scrutiny of the examination script, candidates can apply to the dean office of the Social Sciences Faculty within July 17 and July 21.
Meanwhile, the university authorities have scrapped the 'Gha' unit. There will be no 'Gha' unit admission test from the next year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC releases verdict of introducing biometrics in prisons
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University organises a memorial meeting
55-year old Belayet's dream to study at DU remains untouchable
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
RU celebrates 69th founding anniv
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Thai envoy visits Rohingya camps


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft