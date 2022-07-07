

Sorry state of workplace safety



Recently a non-governmental organization- Safety and Rights Society (SRS) published a survey based on different media reports, rightly pointing outright negligence and sheer indifference to workers' lives coupled with rising number of accidents and casualties in the country. The survey reveals a grim reality of workplace environment in the country's key economy generating sectors.



However, the SRS prepared the report closely monitoring some 26 daily newspapers from January 1 to June 30 this year.



Reportedly, at least 333 workers in 241 workplaces died in first 6 months leaving the record of the same time of previous year by a long chalk. In 2021, 306 workers were killed in 220 workplace accidents.



According to the SRS survey, the highest number of worker fatality took place in the transport sector with 153 transport workers killed in road crashes followed by 100 in hotels, automobile servicing workshops and power supply sectors, 48 in construction sector, 26 in manufacturing sector while the rest falling under the agriculture sector.



This statistics reminds us only the employers' exploitative attitude and insensitivity towards workers.



Workplace accidents are more or less common in almost every developed or underdeveloped country in the world. Bangladesh is no exception to this. Although our chaotic road and construction sectors are reported to usually take the higher toll, we believe electrocution, fires, accidents in buildings, explosion of gas cylinders and boilers and mudslides have also posed a significant threat to workplace safety in recent times.



We assume, the actual number of such workplace accidents is much higher than the published statistics, since news of many workers experiencing such horrors, especially in informal sectors generally remains out of the media scanner.



These unheard workers, usually denied recognition of their profession become bound to invest their labour at a much cheaper price compromising with even life, let alone legal protection. Simultaneously, easily accessible cheap labour has also led to mushrooming of illegal mills and factories without proper working environment in the country.



We believe accidents from aforementioned causes are easy to avoid, provided proper compliance and safety measures are followed in our workplaces. Safe working environment is a fundamental right of workers.



Benefits of safe workplace go to both workers and employers drawing an impressive humanitarian image of a nation. Any lax regarding workplace safety is unacceptable. In addition, owners of industries, mills and factories must ensure safety in workplaces by providing their workers with necessary safety gears. In addition to this, government's strict and regular monitoring is also essential. Though past couple of decades gained pulse in country's industrial activities by establishing diversified workplaces, unfortunately, danger in workplaces has also peaked in keeping pace with growing number of mills and factories.