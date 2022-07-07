Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Hassle with medical prescriptions

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286

Dear Sir
People usually don't see doctors unless they fall extremely sick. When a person sees, his efforts to naturally control the disease goes in vain, then he goes to the doctor. Unfortunately, in our country, a patient has to experience endless sufferings to get an appointment of better doctor. If a serial is somehow managed through great hardships, the patients have to count expenses for myriad unnecessary tests.

With a list of unnecessary tests in hand, the worrying patient, with uncertainty looming on him thinking the magnitude of expenses awaits a doctor to come to the diagnostic centre. The only reason for his anxiety is to keep the picture of the prescription.

Many unscrupulous persons get involved in the ill practice of preparing controversial prescription which goes against the noble spirit of medical service. For the greater interest of public health, discipline must be restored through precise government action.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hassle with medical prescriptions
Power outage: Back to square one
Why migrants face the risks of treacherous journeys
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Helping marginalised people with social support
The outer side of India-Bangladesh ties
Insomnia gripped current generation
Rules & regulations for international students to come Malaysia


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft