Hassle with medical prescriptions

Dear Sir

People usually don't see doctors unless they fall extremely sick. When a person sees, his efforts to naturally control the disease goes in vain, then he goes to the doctor. Unfortunately, in our country, a patient has to experience endless sufferings to get an appointment of better doctor. If a serial is somehow managed through great hardships, the patients have to count expenses for myriad unnecessary tests.



With a list of unnecessary tests in hand, the worrying patient, with uncertainty looming on him thinking the magnitude of expenses awaits a doctor to come to the diagnostic centre. The only reason for his anxiety is to keep the picture of the prescription.



Many unscrupulous persons get involved in the ill practice of preparing controversial prescription which goes against the noble spirit of medical service. For the greater interest of public health, discipline must be restored through precise government action.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)