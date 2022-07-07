

Power outage: Back to square one



State Minister for Power, Energy Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid recently took to social media regretting over recent disruptions in the country's power supply.



In a status on his verified Facebook account, he wrote, "Power generation is being hampered due to a shortage of gas. This is disrupting power in many places. Electricity generation will be back to normal if the gas supply is normalised."



The installed power generation capacity of Bangladesh rocketed to 25,514 megawatts from 4,942MW in 2009, while the maximum power production rose to 13,792 MW, up four-fold from 3,268MW13 years ago, data from the power division showed.



In 2009, only 47 per cent of the population had access to power. Per capita power generation more than doubled to 560 kilo-watt-hour (KWH) from 220 KWH during the period, making a frequent power outage a thing of the past.



With the exception of some remote areas in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, 98% of the people in the country have been electrified. But it is worrying that despite the massive increase in power generation, the supply of electricity to the people has not been uninterrupted.



The country's power generation has increased five times during the current government. When the government took power in 2009, the power generation capacity was 4,942 MW.



Load shedding is going on extensively, especially in the countryside. Even in the capital, load shedding happens several times a day every day. Also, low voltage, voltage up-down is often going on across the country.



The main reason for this is that the emphasis has not been on increasing transmission and distribution lines in the way that has been emphasized on increasing power generation. Electricity is not being supplied as per the demand.



The power department has informed the concerned parliamentary standing committee that the disaster will continue till 2026. It is causing huge damage in all sectors including industry and trade.



The country's rank in the global index in terms of access to electricity is at the bottom. We cannot use electricity according to capacity, so by setting up 58% power centres, capacity charges have to be paid at a cost of several thousand crores taka a year.



So the subsidy has been increasing, which has been reduced by 116% in wholesale prices and 90% in consumer prices in the last 11 years to reduce it. We are trying to increase it again by 58%, otherwise the amount of loss this year will be Tk 30,000 crore, the concerned authorities said.



The wholesale price of electricity is Tk 5.17 per kilowatt hour. The government is subsidizing another Tk 3.39. Meanwhile, the massive increase in the price of electricity has affected all parts of the country.



The main reason for the huge subsidy in the power sector is that the private sector places more importance on the production and purchase of electricity at a higher price than the public sector! For example, at present 58% of the total electricity generated is being procured from the private sector.



But the rate of power generation is higher in the public sector, two-thirds.



According to the report, there are currently 152 power plants in the country. Of these, 78 are private plants with a total generating capacity of 8,777 MW, which is more than one-third of the total capacity. The rest is in the public sector. The second reason is theft in the name of system loss.



In order to reduce the cost of the power sector, all the offices, shops, markets and raw material markets have been closed from 8:00 pm since June 16 onwards (suspended for a few days due to Eid). It will save 1,500 MW of electricity per day and will also save production materials, the concerned authorities said.



But it is giving people an extreme blow. The losses in this sector would have been lessened and people would not have suffered so much had we not taken electricity from higher rental and quick rental.



Instead, the rental and quick rental power contract has been renewed. Although consumers did not get the benefits of increasing power generation, private electricity traders got 100 per cent! Again, the law cannot be sued.



The second major problem in the power sector is that more than Tk 2.18 lakh crore has been borrowed for the construction and operation of power plants. 1, 40,553crore of them is foreign. According to the report, the country's current power generation capacity is 25,000 MW. The government aims to increase it to 60,000 MW by 2041.



To this end, several power plant construction projects are being implemented with local and foreign loans. In addition, the debt of government companies to operate the power sector has also increased. In all, the total debt in the sector over the last decade has stood at more than Tk 2.18 lakh crore.



This huge loan will have to be repaid with interest by 2024-27. Otherwise, the amount of debt will increase further.



Despite setting up 58% of the country's capacity, there is widespread criticism of importing a lot of electricity from abroad. "India is currently importing 1,160 MW of electricity," the report said.



During a recent river conference in Assam, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said there were at least 1,600 megawatts of electricity in the pipeline imported from the country. A final agreement to import 500 MW of hydropower from Nepal is expected to be signed by November. Talks are also underway to reach an agreement on importing electricity from Bhutan.



Many of the country's fuels are cheaper than those imported from Nepal. But before importing, the country's expensive power plants have to be shut down."



Electricity imported from India, Nepal and Bhutan will cost TK 6.25 per unit. In addition, these power plants are hydropower plants, which are environmentally friendly. As a result, the amount of renewable electricity in the country will increase. At present, the rate of electricity in this sector is only 3% (in India it is 40% or more than 46 GW, which is the fourth largest in the world).



However, the country was supposed to be 10% as planned. However, it is a matter of wondering whether there is a risk of being taken hostage on a very sensitive issue due to foreign power imports.



The third major problem in the country's power sector is coal, which is widespread. But on June 22, Japan stopped funding the second Matarbari coal-based unit to prevent pollution. After the first one was launched in 2024, its work started and it was supposed to come into production in 2030. Its production target was 1,200 MW. This is a big misfortune in the power sector of the country.

Shoriful Kabir Shamim is

with the Daily Observer















