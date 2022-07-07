

Significance of Hajj in Islam



About one lakh people from Bangladesh take part in Hajj every year. However, this time 57,585 people will be able to take part in Hajj from Bangladesh. According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, pilgrims must be under 65 years of age and have been vaccinated with a full dose of coronavirus. With that, you have to be a negative certificate of PCR test within 72 hours of leaving for Saudi Arabia.



The literal meaning of Hajj is to intend to travel for the purpose of visiting something and desire or determination to travel for the purpose of visiting Kaaba in Islamic Sharia language.



Hajj is the fifth of the five pillars of Islam. The Prophet (PBUH) said, Islam is based on five pillars and one of those is performing Hajj to the House of Allah. (Bukhari and Muslim)



Before the introduction of Hajj, Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) rebuilt the Kaaba with his son Ishmael (AS) by the command of Allah. Note that the Kaaba was first built by Hazrat Adam (AS) with the help of angels. With the help of Hazrat Ibrahim Jibraeel (AS) on the same foundation i.e. Hazrat Adam (AS) rebuilt it on the site of the Kaaba built by. When the construction work was completed, Ibrahim (AS) was instructed to perform Hajj.



The Prophet (PBUH) has discussed the virtues of Hajj in several hadiths. Narrated Ibn 'Umar, The Prophet (PBUH) said, Islam is founded on five pillars:

(1) To bear witness to Tawheed and Prophethood that there is no god but Allah,

(2) to establish salat,

(3) to pay zakat,

(4) to perform Hajj and

(5) to observe the fast of Ramadan.



Narrated Abu Huraira (RA), he said, the Prophet (PBUH) said, 'The person who has performed Hajj for the sake of Allah. In which he did not speak obscenely or did not commit obscene acts, he will return to Hajj just like the day (in a state of innocence) when his mother gave birth to him, just as a child is born free from sin.



At the end of Tawaaf, after two rak'ats of Salat (prayers), go out of Matbaaf and there is a well next to it. Go there and drink the water of Zamzam as Bismillah and give some to your head. Regarding the water of Zamzam, Rasulullah (PBUH) said, 'The best water on the surface of the earth is the water of Zamzam.



This includes nutritious food and disease relief and according to another narration, it is blessed. The Prophet (PBUH) further said, 'If you drink this water for the purpose of curing any disease, Allah will cure you. If you seek refuge by drinking it, Allah will give you refuge. And if you drink it to satisfy your thirst, Allah will do it.



Significance of Hajj in Islam



It started from, it's full development and ended through this speech. Less than three months after this speech, our prophet (PBUH) left this mortal world and moved to the immortal world. Standing at the crossroads of life and death, he took the confession of fulfilling his prophetic duty in the voices of lakhs of people.



On hearing the sound of 'Al-Bida' and 'Al-Bida' in the face of the Prophet (PBUH), the sky of Arafat became heavy on that day with the cries and silent longings of the devotees. 'Did I deliver the message?' Hearing this repeated sound, only one word came out of the mouth of the devotee with melted mind and wet eyes, 'Nayam' - yes. The fullness of Islam came through this farewell Hajj speech.



So Hajj is the biggest gathering of Muslims, for no other reason has so many Muslims ever come together. It is a great responsibility and teaching of the Muslim Ummah to realize in reality the hardships and sacrifices that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made in establishing the religion of peace Islam in the deserts of Arabia and it can be felt during the Hajj.



Hajj not only strengthens the faith, but also serves as a means of uniting the entire Muslim world. The similarity of religious ceremonies during Hajj, the similarity of attitudes of all these things helps to develop a sense of universal brotherhood among Muslims.



By expanding the boundaries of geographical knowledge in all areas of the world, of all castes, of all languages and of training, erasing the wall of nationality, creating a unique example of world brotherhood. This example is not found in any other religious ceremony in the world. The Hajj is a shining example of the social, political and spiritual unity of the Muslim world.

Writer is banker and columnist











After two years, devout Muslims all over the world including Bangladesh are getting the chance to go for Holy Hajj again. Due to the COVID-19, Saudi Arabia has not allowed foreigners to take part in the Hajj for the past two years without a Saudi citizen. This time, they have changed the decision and in 2022 (1443 AH), the Saudi government has decided to allow one million pilgrims to perform Hajj.About one lakh people from Bangladesh take part in Hajj every year. However, this time 57,585 people will be able to take part in Hajj from Bangladesh. According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, pilgrims must be under 65 years of age and have been vaccinated with a full dose of coronavirus. With that, you have to be a negative certificate of PCR test within 72 hours of leaving for Saudi Arabia.The literal meaning of Hajj is to intend to travel for the purpose of visiting something and desire or determination to travel for the purpose of visiting Kaaba in Islamic Sharia language.Hajj is the fifth of the five pillars of Islam. The Prophet (PBUH) said, Islam is based on five pillars and one of those is performing Hajj to the House of Allah. (Bukhari and Muslim)Before the introduction of Hajj, Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) rebuilt the Kaaba with his son Ishmael (AS) by the command of Allah. Note that the Kaaba was first built by Hazrat Adam (AS) with the help of angels. With the help of Hazrat Ibrahim Jibraeel (AS) on the same foundation i.e. Hazrat Adam (AS) rebuilt it on the site of the Kaaba built by. When the construction work was completed, Ibrahim (AS) was instructed to perform Hajj.The Prophet (PBUH) has discussed the virtues of Hajj in several hadiths. Narrated Ibn 'Umar, The Prophet (PBUH) said, Islam is founded on five pillars:(1) To bear witness to Tawheed and Prophethood that there is no god but Allah,(2) to establish salat,(3) to pay zakat,(4) to perform Hajj and(5) to observe the fast of Ramadan.Narrated Abu Huraira (RA), he said, the Prophet (PBUH) said, 'The person who has performed Hajj for the sake of Allah. In which he did not speak obscenely or did not commit obscene acts, he will return to Hajj just like the day (in a state of innocence) when his mother gave birth to him, just as a child is born free from sin.At the end of Tawaaf, after two rak'ats of Salat (prayers), go out of Matbaaf and there is a well next to it. Go there and drink the water of Zamzam as Bismillah and give some to your head. Regarding the water of Zamzam, Rasulullah (PBUH) said, 'The best water on the surface of the earth is the water of Zamzam.This includes nutritious food and disease relief and according to another narration, it is blessed. The Prophet (PBUH) further said, 'If you drink this water for the purpose of curing any disease, Allah will cure you. If you seek refuge by drinking it, Allah will give you refuge. And if you drink it to satisfy your thirst, Allah will do it.Hazrat Adam (PBUH) is the continuation of the process and outline of the evolution of Islam.It started from, it's full development and ended through this speech. Less than three months after this speech, our prophet (PBUH) left this mortal world and moved to the immortal world. Standing at the crossroads of life and death, he took the confession of fulfilling his prophetic duty in the voices of lakhs of people.On hearing the sound of 'Al-Bida' and 'Al-Bida' in the face of the Prophet (PBUH), the sky of Arafat became heavy on that day with the cries and silent longings of the devotees. 'Did I deliver the message?' Hearing this repeated sound, only one word came out of the mouth of the devotee with melted mind and wet eyes, 'Nayam' - yes. The fullness of Islam came through this farewell Hajj speech.So Hajj is the biggest gathering of Muslims, for no other reason has so many Muslims ever come together. It is a great responsibility and teaching of the Muslim Ummah to realize in reality the hardships and sacrifices that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made in establishing the religion of peace Islam in the deserts of Arabia and it can be felt during the Hajj.Hajj not only strengthens the faith, but also serves as a means of uniting the entire Muslim world. The similarity of religious ceremonies during Hajj, the similarity of attitudes of all these things helps to develop a sense of universal brotherhood among Muslims.By expanding the boundaries of geographical knowledge in all areas of the world, of all castes, of all languages and of training, erasing the wall of nationality, creating a unique example of world brotherhood. This example is not found in any other religious ceremony in the world. The Hajj is a shining example of the social, political and spiritual unity of the Muslim world.Writer is banker and columnist