Helping marginalised people with social support

The right to social security requires establishing a social security system or acts, and a country must ensure access to a social security scheme within its maximum available resources that provides all individuals and families with the minimum required level of benefits that enable them to achieve it. At least the primary forms of health care, water and sanitation, food and education are a basic shelter that every state's citizen fundamentally deserves.



Our research indicates that there is a constructive statement from the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights that social security, through its redistributive role, is essential in reducing and alleviating poverty. It further says that social security prevents social exclusion and promotes social inclusion.



Due to socio-economic obstacles, however, not every state/nation could have offered essential social support to the state's citizen who has had the most needs.



Countries that use the concept of a welfare state include:the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Greece, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, Iceland, Kuwait, Israel, Slovenia, South Korea, Estonia, Latvia, Israel, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.



From historical analysis, it is identified that Otto von Bismarck, the powerful Chancellor of Germany (in office 1871-90), built the first modern welfare state in Prussia and Saxony based on the tradition of welfare programs that began in the early 1840s.



In the last century, the term 'Welfare State' originated in the United Kingdom during the First World War. Welfare was committed to providing basic economic security for its citizens by protecting them from market risks related to aging, unemployment, accidents and illness.



Social support comes in many forms but broadly covers 'an individual's accessible consent through social bonds with other individuals, groups and larger communities. There are two different types of social support: (a) informal and (b) formal social support. Informal social support often comes from family, friends and people close to the person. Formal support refers to services and programs provided by public and private organisations designed to promote wellness.



Our research suggests that in most cases, parents, caregivers and other members of a child's social network, such as friends and other family members, play a crucial role in providing children adequate and appropriate social support. However, in some countries, many parents have limited financial and social scope to provide sufficient support for their children due to socio-economic issues. If children belong to a social welfare state, the government and the wider community also play an essential role.



While drawing on the various sources of social support, this news article aims to provide an overview of the types and quality of formal and informal social support structures for economically marginalised people in Bangladesh. Moreover, for understanding, we shall offer a comparative analysis of the structural and legal format of social support between a developed (e.g., Australia) and a developing country (e.g., Bangladesh).



Good governance in Australia has allowed people to access social assistance, which has made the country unique from other welfare states worldwide. Most importantly, social services are uniquely and constructively designed, under critical evaluation by relevant experts and by changing the support structure from time to time, mainly based on the national and international circumstances. Political parties in Australia are also concerned about public needs and demands because they value their concerns about voting in state and federal elections.



However, states or nations must create some basic laws for substantial social support programs. For example, Australian Commonwealth law provides the basis for delivering broad formal social support to parents and families following specific criteria. Some relevant acts in Australia are (a) The Health Insurance Act 1973 underpins Medicare schemes by paying for medical facilities and hospital services, and (b) The National Health Act 1953 provides for pharmaceutical, sickness and hospital facilities and medical and dental services.



Under the Social Security Act, 1991 (the Act was replaced by the Social Security Act 1947) and the Social Security (Administration) Act, 1999, Australian citizens and permanent residents are entitled to various benefits. There are at least 20 types of social support currently available in Australia, and a few are, for example, (a) ABSTUDY - which offers a range of allowances to assist Indigenous students and New Apprentices (b) Age Pension - for people planning for retirement or who are already retired aged 65 years and over, (c) Assistance for Isolated Children - for families with a child who cannot attend school locally because of distance or special needs, (d) A study Payment - for full-time students and New Apprentices aged 25 years or over, (e) Career Allowance - for people who care for minors 16-17 and adults over 18 years with a disability (f) Career Allowance (Child) - for people who care for a child under 16 years with a disability (g) Career Payment - for people who provide full-time care for someone with a disability (h) Disability Support Pension - for people unable to work for two years due to illness, injury or disability (i) Double Orphan Pension - for people who are raising children who have lost both parents (j) Maternity Payment - for help with those extra costs after the birth of a new baby (k) Job Seeker Payment - for people who are looking for employment (l) Parenting Payment - for parents or guardians to help with the cost of rising of children under 6 for partnered parents and under 8 for sole parents.



The COVID-19 pandemic poses new challenges, and the Australian (both state and federal) Government's financial support has continued to grow. For example, the 2021-22 budget pledges an additional $41 billion in direct economic assistance, bringing the total authorisation to $291 billion since the onset of the pandemic as of May 2021.Based on that support, the Government is working with states and territories to provide financial assistance to workers and businesses affected by the lockdown and restrictions on COVID-19 hotspots.



On the other hand, research suggests that Australia's national budget for 2022 and 2023 has allocated $154.8 billion to cover the social security expenditure. However, total spending is projected to grow steadily from about $168.1 billion between 2022-23 and 2025-26.



Australia is one of the world's largest self-continental countries, with significant natural resources. However, despite micro and macro-economic activities at the national and international levels, individual income tax is the most critical source of government revenue. Since the mid-1970s, it has consistently increased the Australian Government's tax receipts by almost half and continues to be a stable and predictable source of income.

In 2020-21, at all levels of the Australian Government, total tax revenue was: $593.2 billion, an increase of 7.5%, from 2019-20 to $41.5 billion, 28.7% as a percentage of GDP. As a result, the Australian Government could spend money on social security and services. In addition, social support significantly reduces income inequalities and other social upheavals, mainly poverty. Moreover, various social security benefits also help most middle and lower-earner people to be more productive and participate in the national GDP.



Recent, Australia's federal election has given the constitutional power to run the country to Australia's Labour Party. As a result, labour's election pitch attracted voters' minds. For example, five key policies were unveiled at the party's campaign launch: (a) low medicine costs for general populations, (b) more manufacturing centres in Australia, (c) controlling the gender pay gap, (d) electric vehicles and (e) more housing for non-house holders in Australia.



Thus, when political parties seek voters' support in an Australian state or federal elections, it becomes imperative for them to declare what benefits they should give to the country's citizens. That is why the commitment of political parties in elections is significant. However, when democracy is a major concern for a country like Australia, every step taken by the Government (State and Federal) must bring positive benefits to the country and its population.



However, in developing countries, where democracy is a significant concern and often falls into geopolitical crises and internal conflicts, such as political instability, corruption and lack of good governance, it becomes difficult for them to ensure adequate social justice and support for most of its citizens. Therefore, the next part of this article focuses on Bangladesh as a case study to explore its current socio-economic status for social assistance to the people of Bangladesh.



(To be continued)

ASM Anam Ullah is an academic at the University of Sydney & Dr Zobaidul Kabir is an adjunct research fellow at the University of Newcastle, Australia.















