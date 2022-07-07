The outer side of India-Bangladesh ties

India continues to place a high priority on its friendship with Bangladesh in a variety of ways, and Bangladesh is given priority under the nation's "neighbourhood first" policy. The connection between the two nations is greater than it has ever been, and both nations are in an exceptional situation right now.



As both nations develop as neighbors and emerge from several conflicts and difficulties, their relationship is not only historical but also important now.Prior to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in September, 2022, which was invited by her counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are plans to further engagement on the golden anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two nations.



There is only one perspective through which India-Bangladesh ties should be viewed: as a crucial component for the reciprocal development of both countries. The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's State visit to Bangladesh last year to attend the 50th Victory Day festivities as the guest of honor was one of many high-level interactions the two countries held over the course of the previous year.



In March of last year, Indian Prime Minister Modi traveled to Bangladesh for the first time. It has been determined that both of the visits are significant historically.



Bangladesh has so far maintained its foreign policy of "friendliness to all, enmity to none," without harming its dependable allies, while successfully interacting with the world's most powerful nations to enhance its economic capabilities and contribute more to world peace. Bangladesh is likely to avoid harm despite the tumultuous politics and trade throughout the world because of the nation's careful leadership and practical strategies.Since 1996, when Sheikh Hasina's Awami League came into power, relations between Bangladesh and India have improved.



As the two governments work to strengthen their relationship even further, they should take advantage of their shared historical background to address some of the issues that have damaged India's reputation in the eyes of the Bangladeshi people, who believe that the two nations have not historically interacted as equal partners.



But many controversial issues between the two nations were resolved, including border demarcation, enclave exchanging, cross-border comunicacin connectivity, opening of more border points for trade and the sharing of river water such as Ganges River water sharing treaty in 1996.



During the last twelve years, under the leadership of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's government has taken bold steps towards strengthening its relations with India in depth and dimensions. India-Bangladesh's shared history, geography, culture and values, and shared commitment to peace, security and development have given us unique confidence to forge partnership not only on the bilateral front but on a wide range of issues.



Bangladesh has renewed its commitment for early resolution of various outstanding issues. It is preparing for the visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh to India in September this year. Bangladesh Prime Minister has a vision for transforming the country into a connectivity hub in South Asia and to foster economic cooperation and people to people contacts in the region.



Bangladesh has recently inaugurated its dreamy project 'Padma Bridge'. The Padma Bridge is expected to benefit West Bengal and the North-Eastern States of India in terms of both connectivity and trade. Once all the links are completed, the train journey between Kolkata and Dhaka will be shortened by two hours. It would certainly save their time and resources and eventually it would increase India-Bangladesh productivity.



There are many aspects and issues which the two countries can project as good neighborhood diplomacy, can be claimed as 'Role Model of Bilateral Relations'. Joint efforts can play vital role in solidifying their relations which may be seen as not only good for the countries but also vital for the peace and prosperity of the entire region. India-Bangladesh businessmen must work together for ensuring mutual benefits and making the region more prosperous as the two neighbouring countries are enjoying the best ever relations.

Like usual, important bilateral issues like the water sharing dilemma are on the table, but the public wants to see actual solutions, not just discussions, for these issues. And 2022 year mayand should be the ideal chance to significantly and clearly advance on some of these concerns. We hope that this alliance continues to benefit both countries.

The writer is a Gauhati University, Assam, India-based researcher.













