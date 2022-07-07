Video
Thursday, 7 July, 2022
Blacksmiths busy making tools in Kishoreganj

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, July 6: On the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, blacksmiths in the district are passing busy time in making different types of
slaughtering and processing tools.
 Sacrificial animal tools, such as knives, machetes and choppers, are made in 13 upazilas of the district to catch the rising Eid markets.
While visiting densely populated areas in Newtown-Barabazar, Morug Mohal-Binnagoan and Kacharibazar areas in the Sadar upazila, blacksmiths were found passing busy moments in making and selling tools.
Swapon Karmokar, a 49-years old blacksmith of the area said, "We remain workless for months. But on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, we become happy."
Blacksmith Ajoy Karmokar of Kamarpara area in Hossainpur Upazila said, the bank loan on easy term might help them make more iron-made goods for marketing at different haats, bazaars and fairs.
Anil Kumer Karmoker, a blacksmith in Kuliarchar Upazila said, a fall in the demand of their products, lack of skilled craftsmen, high prices of raw materials like charcoal, files, cast-iron, steel and other inputs have hiked the production cost of tools, and their profession has turned a tough.
The scenario of blacksmith shops looked to be a changed with the hope of profits despite most blacksmiths remained almost jobless amid pandemic.
Knife sharpeners are moving from door to door. This work spree will continue till the night before the day of Eid-ul-Azha.
The blacksmith profession was very profitable four to five decades back when there was tremendous demand for iron and steel-made tools including sharp-edged ploughs.
Nowadays due to introduction of mechanical ploughs, tractors or power tillers, machanised vehicles and machine-driven harvesters, the use of these age-old iron or steel tools have been obliterated. Thousands of blacksmiths who used to earn their livelihoods by making indigenous tools for centuries are now shifting to other professions.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC)-Kishoreganj office, there were over 600 blacksmiths in the district 30-40 years back. But now their number has come down to around 300.
Blacksmiths Habib Miah and Abdul Mannan at Katiarchar area in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila said, "The demand of our products increases during Eid-ul-Azha. They make indispensable household and agricultural items like chopper, knife, axe, chisel, crowbar, hammer, saw, cleave, spade, yoke, shovel, blade, hook, punch, mallet, nail, hoe, sickle, pickaxe etc. to meet the people's demand."



