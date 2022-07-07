Four drown in four districts

Four people drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Moulvibazar, Panchagarh, Jamalpur and Narayanganj, in two days.

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man drowned while learning to swimming in flood water in Juri Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Anupom Upaddhay, 20, was a resident of Gandhichhara Tea Garden area under Sreemangal Upazila of the district. He lived in his uncle's house in Dhamai Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Local sources said Anupom drowned when he was trying to learn swimming in the flood water in Dhamai Tea Garden low areas with his friends in the afternoon. Hearing Anupom's screams, locals rushed to the scene and started a search for him. They, later, informed the matter to fire fighting personnel.

On information, a team of drivers from Kulaura Fire Service and Civil Defence Station reached the scene and recovered his body after few hours of frantic effort.

PANCHAGARH: A man drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sobirul Islam, 48, son of Shova Uddin, a resident of Barpatiya area under Magura Union in the upazila.

Mentally-unstable Sobirul drowned in the pond nearby the house this morning while wandering around its bank, said Magura Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jotish Chandra Roy.

Locals rescued Sobirul and rushed him to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: The body of a young man, who went missing in a beel in Sarishabari Upazila of the district at around 9 am on Tuesday, has been recovered.

Deceased Shariful Islam, 20, was the son of Amanat Ali, a resident of Bagachhra Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shariful went missing into the beel while taking a bath there in the morning.

Later on, locals and family members of the deceased started a search for him but could not find him anywhere. They then informed fire fighting personnel.

Being informed, a team of divers reached the scene and conducted an operation to rescue him.

The drivers, later, found him dead in the beel, and recovered the body.

NARAYANGANJ: A young man drowned in the Dhaleshwari River in Dikrirchar area of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 35, son of Malek Sarder, a resident of Paokpara area in Narayanganj City.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Monir drowned in the Dhaleshwari River in the afternoon while taking a bath in it with friends.

Later on, members of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence Station recovered his body from the river in the evening.











