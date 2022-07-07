Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 July, 2022, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in Kurigram, B’baria

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Our Correspondents

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kurigram and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a covered van driver along with hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The arrested man is Ahanur Rahman, 42, hailed from Joypurhat District.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Fulbari Bazar area in the morning and found a total of 33.1 kilograms of hemp from a covered van, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez.
The OC further said police arrested the driver and seized the covered van along with hemp, however, the helper managed to flee the scene.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 100 kilograms of hemp from Ashuganj Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The arrested persons are: Md Raqib Mia, 19, son of Bareq Mia of Amtali Village, and Md Robin, 19, son of Ansar Ali of Chandura Kalisima area in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge Toll Plaza area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 6:20am, and arrested the duo along with the hemp from a private car.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ashuganj PS, the arrested men were sent to jail following a court order.
Ashuganj PS OC Md Azad Rahman confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blacksmiths busy making tools in Kishoreganj
Four drown in four districts
Three nabbed with drugs in Kurigram, B’baria
Five lakh sacrificial animals prepared in southern region
Railway employee hacked dead in Rajshahi
Human chain demands teachers’ safety at Ulipur
Feni Judicial Magistrate Court organized a workshop
Worker dies falling from building in Bhola


Latest News
The US sanctions tantamount to violation of human rights: PM
One more electrocuted while switching on water pump in Kurigram
4-day office Eid holiday from tomorrow
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
Record supply of local sacrificial animals in Rangpur
Vehicles' pressure created 25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway
40 held in anti-drug drives in city
Boy 'commits suicide' in Noakhali
COVID outbreak hits Sri Lanka on eve of Australia Test
Minor child drowns in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
New UK finance minister inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Ajmer Sharif cleric held over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
Switzerland warns against handover of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Members of several motorbike platforms form a human chain
PM urges all to be frugal in power use
The sustainability of ocean: Protector needs protection
Earning $52 billion from export is encouraging
Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh image to new height
UK crisis deepens as 2 more ministers resign
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft