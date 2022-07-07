Three nabbed with drugs in Kurigram, B’baria

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kurigram and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a covered van driver along with hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested man is Ahanur Rahman, 42, hailed from Joypurhat District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Fulbari Bazar area in the morning and found a total of 33.1 kilograms of hemp from a covered van, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez.

The OC further said police arrested the driver and seized the covered van along with hemp, however, the helper managed to flee the scene.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 100 kilograms of hemp from Ashuganj Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Md Raqib Mia, 19, son of Bareq Mia of Amtali Village, and Md Robin, 19, son of Ansar Ali of Chandura Kalisima area in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge Toll Plaza area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 6:20am, and arrested the duo along with the hemp from a private car.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ashuganj PS, the arrested men were sent to jail following a court order.

Ashuganj PS OC Md Azad Rahman confirmed the matter.











