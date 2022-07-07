Five lakh sacrificial animals prepared in southern region



A view of a cattle haat in Barishal. photo: observer

Adequate animals have been prepared targeting this year's Eid-ul-Azha. According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DolS)-Barishal, after meeting the demand of S region, about one lakh animals will remain surplus. After the last Eid-ul-Azha, about 30,000 animals remained surplus.

Some 4.70 lakh animals have been prepared in 42 upazilas of six southern districts. The demand is 4.62 lakh.

Besides, more than one lakh cow, buffalo, goat and ewe are ready at the family level.

Surplus animals are sent to other parts of the country by trucks and trawlers. The animal sending has been continuing for the last one week.

Besides, for the whole year, huge numbers of calves are sent to southwestern districts including Kushtia and Meherpur. These are fattened targeting Eid-ul-Azha. A portion of these cows is returning to the southern region for being sold at haats.

So far animal prices are maintaining 10-25 per cent higher compared to last year prices at S region haats. Beef and mutton are also selling at about 20 per cent higher rate in bazaars.

A total of 262 haats are supposed to sit in the region. But these are yet to get momentum. The highest trading spree is likely from Wednesday, haat sources said.

DoLS said the trading will continue till Saturday.

Already the DoLS held an awareness meeting on hygienic slaughtering of animals in 42 upazilas of the region while over 700 animals were traded and slaughtered. Along with this, 1,500 meat processors were trained up by the DoLS.

A total of 130 medical teams will remain deployed in animal haats in the region.

According to the government statistics, there are 32 lakh cattle-heads including three lakh cross-cows at farm and household levels in the region.

Online trading is going on. But people are enthusiastic to buy animals from haats.

Soon after last two Eid-ul-Azha festivals, corona contamination spread across S region. Taking into consideration the past year's experiences, Health Department personnel asked all for wearing face masks at haats.

This year the corona situation is not so severe. A huge number of people have received two doses of injection and booster dose.











