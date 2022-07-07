Video
Thursday, 7 July, 2022
Home Countryside

Railway employee hacked dead in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 7 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 6: A railway employee was allegedly hacked to death in Boalia Police Station (PS) area in the city on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Sohel Rana, son of Abdul Karim, a resident of Ward No. 19 Shiroil Koloni area in the city.
Local sources said, a fight occurred in between Sohel and Faruk at a house in Beldarpara area at around 10:30pm over buying locally-made wine. Both were drunk at that time.
After that, Faruk struck Sohel with a sharp weapon coming out of the house, leaving Sohel critically injured.
At that time, Faruk also got injured while scuffling.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Meanwhile, Furuk said they got injured being hit by a car.
Officer-in-Charge of Boalia Model PS Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law-enforcers are trying to find out the truth.


