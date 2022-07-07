Human chain demands teachers’ safety at Ulipur

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, July 6: Local teachers formed a human chain in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday, protesting recent killing and harassment of teachers across the country.

Ulipur Maharani Swarnamoyi High School and College, Ulipur Women's Degree College and Teachers' Association of Bangladesh jointly arranged the programme in front of Ulipur Maharani Swarnamoyi High School and College.

Speakers at the human chain said that teachers play a leading role in educating every child in the country. But the lives of those teachers who are the builders of the nation are being lost in the hands of some misguided students. Teachers want to live with respect.

They also demanded exemplary punishment for those who involved in Utpol's killing.

Acting Principal of Ulipur Maharani Swarnamoyi High School and College Jahangir Alam Sarder, Ulipur Women's Degree College Principal Debabrata Roy, Ulipur Government Girls' High School Headmaster Shahjahan Ali, Pondit Mohir Uddin High School Headmaster Abdus Chattar, and Ulipur Collegiate Girls' High School Headmaster Shyamal Chandra, among others, also spoke at the human chain.













